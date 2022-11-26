Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14. This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO