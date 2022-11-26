Read full article on original website
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
Family of teen shot near Atlantic Station hires attorney
ATLANTA - The family of a teenager who was among the five individuals injured in the 17th Street Bridge shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles has hired an attorney to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is expected to...
Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin...
Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta boarding house
ATLANTA - A man has died in a shooting at a northwest Atlanta boarding home early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Moore Street NW. According to investigators, the male victim got into a fight with someone...
Atlantic Station, Atlanta police talk security coordination following deadly 17th Street shooting
ATLANTA - Atlantic Station management met Tuesday with police officials to discuss coordinating security at the property and adjacent to it. The conference followed a weekend of violence near the complex on 17th Street in Midtown. Six young people were struck by gunfire. One boy, only 12-years-old, was killed. Zyion...
Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
Mom tells Atlanta City Council she sought intervention for troubled 12-year-old
ATLANTA - The mother of a pre-teen shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta told city council members Monday she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his involvement in crime. Deerica Charles spoke emotionally at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, as one council member called for a tougher...
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. "We are asking for help finding my dear friend Nicholas Bachhuber," Tawheedah Abdullah told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. The 33-year-old man went missing after telling his wife he was going...
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
