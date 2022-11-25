ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

theupstater.com

Weekly Gardening Tips: Thanksgiving

I wrote this column 15 years ago, when I was still working for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Greene County as the Agriculture agent. At that time I had no plans to become a “snowbird,” spending my winters in Florida. Now I cannot conceive of doing anything else each winter.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims

A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

College and Military Corner

Brianna Buckley, of Delmar, was awarded a bachelor of science degree by Elmira College in the fall. Delmar resident Jack Diligent was a member of the scenic construction crew for the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure by Measure.” Diligent, a senior majoring in computer science, is a graduate of Bethlehem Central Schools.
DELMAR, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

Historical Society holds holiday open house, Dec. 11

RAVENA-COEYMANS — The Ravena Coeymans Historical Society will hold its Holiday Open House with the theme, “A Year of Celebration,”on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. in its museum on the first floor of the Ravena municipal building located at 15 Mountain Road, Ravena (rear entrance of building).
COEYMANS, NY
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA

