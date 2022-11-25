Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
theupstater.com
Weekly Gardening Tips: Thanksgiving
I wrote this column 15 years ago, when I was still working for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Greene County as the Agriculture agent. At that time I had no plans to become a “snowbird,” spending my winters in Florida. Now I cannot conceive of doing anything else each winter.
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Troy student wins NY-20 Congressional App Challenge
A student from the Emma Willard School has been named the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for NY-20.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
theupstater.com
College and Military Corner
Brianna Buckley, of Delmar, was awarded a bachelor of science degree by Elmira College in the fall. Delmar resident Jack Diligent was a member of the scenic construction crew for the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure by Measure.” Diligent, a senior majoring in computer science, is a graduate of Bethlehem Central Schools.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
Vigil held for Colorado Springs victims in Saratoga
Saratoga Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs are holding a remembrance for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs. The vigil will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.
wamc.org
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
theupstater.com
Historical Society holds holiday open house, Dec. 11
RAVENA-COEYMANS — The Ravena Coeymans Historical Society will hold its Holiday Open House with the theme, “A Year of Celebration,”on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. in its museum on the first floor of the Ravena municipal building located at 15 Mountain Road, Ravena (rear entrance of building).
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
Hannaford open casting call for commercial
Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online.
