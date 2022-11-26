ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

krcrtv.com

Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
TRINIDAD, CA

