krcrtv.com
Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
North Coast Journal
Frigid Temps on the Coast Tonight, Winter Storm Watch in the Interior Wednesday
Interior areas of Humboldt County above 2,000 feet will be under a winter storm watch beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. "Heavy snow possible above 2,000 feet," the weather message states. "Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust...
