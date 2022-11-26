ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: NYPD, good Samaritan save man on subway tracks

By Greg Mocker, Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYPD officers and a good Samaritan rescued a man who fell on the subway tracks in East Harlem Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

While Officers Victor and Bokth were monitoring the downtown No. 6 line platform at the Lexington Avenue-116th Street station, they were told by other riders that a man, 40, fell onto the tracks, according to police. The NYPD did not provide the officers’ full names.

Victor and Bokth had to quickly get to the other platform by exiting the station and entering on the other side. Another rider was also on the track bed trying to help. Together, they were able to lift the man to safety and pull themselves onto the platform before a No. 6 train approached the station, according to the NYPD.

Another responding officer, Officer Gregorek, was able to help the victim using prior medical training. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his injuries as minor.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted a video of the rescue on Friday and wrote about the heroics of New York’s finest.

“For the officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops,” the commissioner wrote.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber also issued a statement praising the officers and the good Samaritan as well as state and city officials.

“The joint commitment by [Gov. Kathy Hochul] and [Mayor Eric Adams] to have additional NYPD officers patrol in subway stations and on trains not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case, enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan – in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other – to save a life,” Lieber said.

