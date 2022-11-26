Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
United Methodist split continues among NEO churches
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — While only one church in the Mahoning Valley District has disaffiliated itself from the United Methodist Church, others in the region are likely to follow. According to the Associated Press, the United Methodist Church is one of several mainline Protestant denominations in America that are...
WYTV.com
Students deck the halls of Hubbard City Administration Building
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season. This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
WYTV.com
HIV/AIDS survival and struggle on display in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters have been supporting Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS for years. Right now, there are 800 people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties living with HIV. In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S., according to hiv.gov. The Ursuline...
WYTV.com
Youngstown businesses prep for holiday event, first parade since pandemic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days ahead of time, workers are busy decorating storefronts for this Friday’s Holiday Parade and Tree-lighting in Youngstown. This will be the first year for the parade downtown since the pandemic began, and the parade itself will be winding its way from one end of downtown to the other.
WYTV.com
Voting open for local students’ artwork
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. This popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Twenty-one schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.
WYTV.com
Stambaugh Auditorium decks the halls for annual show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Stambaugh Auditorium’s halls are decked in honor of the return of the TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft Show. The craft show is back for the first time since 2019. Displayed on all three levels of the auditorium, the show features over 70 vendors displaying their unique arts, crafts and food.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
WYTV.com
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
WYTV.com
Heavy equipment brought in for St. Joe’s demolition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears demolition could soon be starting at the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital. A lot of heavy machinery could be seen at the site of the vacant building on Tod Avenue. City leaders announced earlier this month that they expected to finish removing...
WLWT 5
This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's the work of the Osterland family and is the...
WYTV.com
Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather. Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.
Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region. "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said. Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
Forbes lists local winery owners on ’30 under 30′ list
L'uva Bella Winery owners Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann were recognized in the Food and Drink category of Forbes' 30 under 30 list.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
CDC: Covid-19 levels high in Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer Counties
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting “high” Covid-19 community levels in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania. The CDC’s Covid-19 map last updated on Friday, has Mahoning, Trumbull, and six other Ohio Counties at the “red” high level. Mercer is the only Pennsylvania County with a “high” community level.
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
WYTV.com
Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
WYTV.com
Breakfast with the Bishop campaign raising money for those in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Catholic Charities is joining Giving Tuesday by hosting its first Breakfast with the Bishop event. The event Tuesday morning at Mt. Carmel Hall kicks off its annual campaign. The goal is to raise at least $20,000 in just 24 hours. Any gift, large or small,...
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
WYTV.com
Local Christmas tree farmer recommends shopping soon for tree
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Taylor Swift has a Christmas Tree Farm in her heart, and right now, finding Christmas trees can be tough. There isn’t a shortage, but there is strong demand, and finding what you want may take more time. Monday, WKBN went to Pioneer Trails Tree...
Comments / 0