Penguins Locker Room: Frustration Oozes From Every Corner
Frustration, spoken, unspoken and widely eluded to, permeated the Pittsburgh Penguins’ public thoughts Saturday after their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Winger Rickard Rakell actually used the word. Others were less direct. None were as indirect as center and team captain Sidney Crosby,...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Frustrations, Oilers Looking for Trade Partner
The Pittsburgh Penguins wrong-footed it on Saturday night. They were off from the first shift, as Sidney Crosby changed up despite the Toronto Maple Leafs having the puck at center ice. The Edmonton Oilers are on the NHL trade hunt, but don’t have cap space to absorb anything beyond the dollars they send out. The Montreal Canadiens are dangling a couple of defensemen on the NHL trade block, but are in no hurry to make a move, and the Philadelphia Flyers fans let GM Chuck Fletcher know how they felt about the team toward the end of their loss to the Penguins on Friday.
Blueger Isn’t Perfect, But Penalty-Kill With Him is
Perhaps it’s a coincidence that the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t given up a power-play goal in the seven games since Teddy Blueger joined the lineup. Maybe it’s entirely happenstance that the sun rises in the east every day, too. Probably not, though. In either case. And while Blueger’s...
Who Cares About Line Changes? Until One is Botched, Anyway
Line changes are choreographed chaos for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Every other team at just about every level of the sport, too. Hockey is the only major sport — and perhaps the only sport, period — in which players enter and leave play while it is in progress, rather than during a stoppage.
Penguins practice: Kapanen Gets Another Chance; Crosby Explains
It looks as if Kasperi Kapanen will have a place in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup when they face Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. He bumped Danton Heinen off the third line and the No. 2 power play during the team’s 45-minute workout at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside Monday.
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
The Pittsburgh Penguins are to be forgiven for feeling that there’s no place like home. And for that, they probably are grateful. Their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night was the Penguins’ fifth defeat in their past six home games, and they had to go to a shootout against Calgary last Wednesday to get that lone victory.
Letang Ill, Misses Hurricanes Game
Defenseman Kris Letang is not in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for their game against Carolina tonight at PPG Paints Arena. A team official said that Letang is ill. He did not participate in warmups and Brian Dumoulin was wearing an “A” as an alternate captain, a role usually filled by Letang.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Searching Bad Contracts; Can Penguins Find Kapanen Trade?
The NHL trade market is different than it was one year ago. NHL GMs have overspent en masse, perhaps not expecting so much company and so few teams with the salary cap space to create soft landings for their overspending mistakes. Moving bad contracts and regrets now costs a first-round pick. It’s not fair, but if the Pittsburgh Penguins want to move Kasperi Kapanen, his value is no longer a first-round pick in return but includes a tethered first-rounder to facilitate the deal.
