This Mandalorian Fire TV Stick in Grogu green is up to 39% off for Black Friday

Time to enjoy the Mando with the ultimate in Star Wars TV style.

Amazon's Fire Stick is available in iconic Grogu (Baby Yoda) green for just $41.98 , allowing you to save numerous credits as this is 39% off the base price. Or if you prefer a blue shade inspired by Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, you can buy it for just $36.98 or 37% off the base price.

Whatever shade you choose, it will allow you stream the new Star Wars series in style, and there is plenty to choose from. Ranging from The Mandalorian to breakout series Andor , there's numerous new entries to enjoy alongside all the movies and TV series dating back as far as 1977.

You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday, if you're searching for more decor ideas to enjoy Mando, Solo and other anti-heroes of the Star Wars universe.

The Grogu Green Fire TV Stick 4K, colored like Baby Yoda or the Jedi-in-training Grogu, is green like Grogu. The back of the Fire TV remote has Grogu underneath the iconic Star Wars logo text, including several stars studding the remote above and below his image. Users can use the Alexa button on the remote to pull up Star Wars content on Disney Plus, or can use physical controls like a normal remote control.

The Bounty Blue version is based on Din Djarin, the Mandalorian bounty hunter after whom Disney Plus's popular The Mandalorian series is named. This version includes both The Mandalorian and Grogu, with the logo of the TV series just below the dynamic duo. (Note that unlike the Grogu version, Bounty Blue doesn't stream in 4K resolution, but it does include Alexa voice control to keep your hands free for your lightsaber.)

To sweeten the deal, bear in mind that from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, Lego is offering a series of free gifts based on purchases. So if you're planning to pick up a Star Wars deal anyway, it's possible you might qualify for at least one of the offers.