CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning. The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet. Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO