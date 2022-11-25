ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Victims Identified in Two Waukegan Homicides

(Waukegan, IL) Victims of two different Waukegan homicides have been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago died last week Thursday, one day after being shot outside of a strip mall. Two other males were hospitalized after the incident, but both are expected to recover. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Siedah Mickens of Zion was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 5-hundred block of May Street. Coroner’s officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case, and both remain under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Chinatown

CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two violent armed robberies reported blocks apart in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning. The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet. Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
wufe967.com

Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side

In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL

