Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
Group of teens in Chicago committed 13 armed robberies in five hours, police say
A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across Chicago early Monday morning, police said.
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
wlip.com
Victims Identified in Two Waukegan Homicides
(Waukegan, IL) Victims of two different Waukegan homicides have been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago died last week Thursday, one day after being shot outside of a strip mall. Two other males were hospitalized after the incident, but both are expected to recover. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Siedah Mickens of Zion was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 5-hundred block of May Street. Coroner’s officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case, and both remain under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Chinatown
CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds...
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
Two violent armed robberies reported blocks apart in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning. The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet. Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made.
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in World Cup brawl that left 3 Chicago cops injured in the Gold Coast
Chicago — A woman and a man face felony charges, and two other men face misdemeanor charges in connection with a fight between fans of opposing soccer teams in the Gold Coast on Saturday that injured two Chicago police officers. Most of the accused are from the suburbs. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman charged after CPD says she took bag of money from armored truck
A Blue Island woman was charged with theft after Chicago police said she took a bag of money from an armored truck in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
wufe967.com
Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side
In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
Comments / 0