Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Old Louisville 'Holiday Home Tour' returns; here's where to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the first weekend in December marks the start of the holiday season in Old Louisville. The neighborhood's annual holiday home tour is back next week. This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays. Officials...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Get a picture of your kid with Santa at Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It's a time-honored tradition to snap a picture of your children with Santa Claus. Instead of having a shopping mall as your backdrop, this year you could have a museum full of antique toy trucks surrounding you. Don't miss "Treats from Santa", a family event held...
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
Indiana fire station starts tradition promoting fire safety during holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new wreath outside an Indiana fire station is helping shed light on holiday fire safety. In a Facebook post, the Seymour Fire Department detailed a new tradition they started that includes hanging a wreath lit with red lights. The wreath will be lit all day...
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
Louisville Chorus to perform free Christmas concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is about family, presents, and most of all: attending free, holiday-themed concerts in your city. The Louisville Chorus is performing 'A Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular' on Sunday, Dec. 4, no tickets required. The show starts at 3 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom in the Galt...
Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
Clarksville’s new downtown taking shape
Construction is now underway at Current812, the second flagship building on Clarksville’s new Main Street.
WTHR
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews. Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are. One...
Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
Norton Healthcare to bring mobile primary care van to underserved neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton is bringing health care to the community using their mobile primary care van. It will travel various Louisville neighborhoods providing care for adults and children in need. “Anytime there’s somewhere I can get checked real quick – that’s what I do,” Elaine Walker said....
