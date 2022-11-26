ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

WHAS11

Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
94.3 Lite FM

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Louisville Chorus to perform free Christmas concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is about family, presents, and most of all: attending free, holiday-themed concerts in your city. The Louisville Chorus is performing 'A Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular' on Sunday, Dec. 4, no tickets required. The show starts at 3 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom in the Galt...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
