ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends

One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NEEDHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
WESTPORT, MA
NECN

Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
LAKEVILLE, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy