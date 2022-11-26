Read full article on original website
NECN
Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends
One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
Turnto10.com
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
NECN
Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day
A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Man arrested after Warwick rollover crash
One southbound lane of Post Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery
NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
whdh.com
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville First Responders respond to Rt. 44 car vs. motorcycle crash, one medflighted
“Lakeville Fire was alerted to a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger car just before 12:30 pm yesterday. Call-back staffing was available for response due to multiple prior emergencies. Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Car 1, and Car 2 responded to the scene. On arrival, Lakeville Fire found an adult...
NECN
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Car crash at Attleboro gas station rips pump from the ground, driver hospitalized
A car crash at an Attleboro gas station left the store with one less working pump and caused the driver to be hospitalized. According to the Attleboro Fire Department, officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with the pump and then drove into the store.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
newbedfordguide.com
50-year old New Bedford man convicted of 2018 homicide, stabbing of woman and dog 50 times
“A 50-year-old New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole last week after being convicted of the January 2018 First Degree Murder of Chantel Bruno in New Bedford, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kenneth Roark was convicted by a Jury of his...
fallriverreporter.com
Two early morning car fires in southeastern Massachusetts shut down Route 24 South
Two car fires took place on Route 24 South on Sunday morning that shut down the highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m., all lanes of Route 24 South in Raynham were closed while a car fire was extinguished. Upon arrival, a car was located engulfed in...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man remembered as thoughtful, kind, one who always wished the best for others
“A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
NECN
Quincy Safety Panel Addresses Concerns After Woman Kidnapped From MBTA Station and Raped
Dozens filled a room Monday night inside the Quincy Housing Authority to talk about public safety concerns after police say a 64-year-old Asian woman was kidnapped earlier this month from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, and taken to a home where she was raped repeatedly. Authorities say the suspect,...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
