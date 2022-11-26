ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Legacy Village’s December calendar features several events to further brighten the holidays

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Celebrate the season with Cleveland’s festive holiday pop-up bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toast the holiday season at one of Cleveland’s best pop-up bars. The city known for its Christmas Ale is no stranger to eating, drinking and being merry. Patrons can cuddle up to a cozy fire or mingle with the joyous sounds of Christmas music with a holiday martini in hand. If ornaments, glitz, and holiday merriment are your thing, be sure to stop by one of these hot spots.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Italian food in the area

photo of pasta with meatballsPhoto byPhoto by Jason Leung (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Where can you go in the Akron area that has really good Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Explore Little Italy During Its Holiday Art Walk

Sun 12/4 @ noon-5PM Cleveland’s Little Italy is a charming neighborhood in any season, but it’s especially lovely during the holidays when a meal at one of its multitude of both traditional and contemporary restaurants or a drink in one of its many bars feels cozy and reassuring.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale

CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy