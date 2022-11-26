Legacy Village’s December calendar features several events to further brighten the holidays

Read full article on original website
Celebrate the season with Cleveland’s festive holiday pop-up bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toast the holiday season at one of Cleveland’s best pop-up bars. The city known for its Christmas Ale is no stranger to eating, drinking and being merry. Patrons can cuddle up to a cozy fire or mingle with the joyous sounds of Christmas music with a holiday martini in hand. If ornaments, glitz, and holiday merriment are your thing, be sure to stop by one of these hot spots.
Will sale of Nela Park affect its 2022 holiday light show?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Generations of Northeast Ohioans have made the dramatic holiday light display at Nela Park in East Cleveland part of their December ritual. The well-loved, 98-year tradition will continue this year and beyond. Nela Park, a collection of office buildings in East Cleveland, was, at one time,...
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights get holiday happy (photos)
BROOK PARK – Merrymakers had plenty of ways to enjoy the wonderful weather and channel their inner elves by attending tree lighting festivals in Brook Park and Middleburg Heights on Friday (Nov. 25). In Brook Park, a nighttime parade and fireworks illuminated the faces of hundreds of people who...
Where to find the best Italian food in the area
photo of pasta with meatballsPhoto byPhoto by Jason Leung (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Where can you go in the Akron area that has really good Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.
Holiday festivities ramp up in Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Kiwanis, in cooperation with the Bay Village Historical Society, has announced that Santa Claus will be coming to town Sunday (Dec. 4). He will leave Bay Lodge at 2 p.m. that day and ride through the city’s streets aboard a fire truck before arriving at the Cahoon Park gazebo at about 4 p.m.
Chagrin Falls Historical Society presents ‘The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond’
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Before there were Nintendo Switches and Squishmallows, there were puzzles, dolls and Walkman cassette players -- all of which are on display at the new “The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond” exhibit at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society. The exhibit showcases the museum’s...
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Want to see Goodyear blimp up close? Donate new toy and drive through hangar in Mogadore Dec. 1-4
AKRON, Ohio – The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will host a toy drive for the Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar Dec. 1-4. Community members who donate a new, unwrapped toy during the event can drive through the blimp hangar to see the airship up close. Event dates and times are:
coolcleveland.com
Explore Little Italy During Its Holiday Art Walk
Sun 12/4 @ noon-5PM Cleveland’s Little Italy is a charming neighborhood in any season, but it’s especially lovely during the holidays when a meal at one of its multitude of both traditional and contemporary restaurants or a drink in one of its many bars feels cozy and reassuring.
A Brewer’s Eve beer tasting event set for next weekend in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio – A Brewer’s Eve is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lorain. The second annual event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. at The Shipyards, the refurbished state-of-the-art event center and complex along the Black River. A Brewer’s Eve will feature a Christmas/holiday ale...
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
Kitty on your holiday gift list? Medina Meow Fix opens adoption location near square
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina Meow Fix, a local organization working to help achieve population and illness control of feral, free-roaming and abandoned domesticated cats, has finally gotten a building to use for its operations. Keri Huff started Medina Meow Fix in partnership with Alleycats and Aristocats, a not-for-profit cat rescue...
Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo
The garage-based biz will open this spring in N. Collinwood
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
WKYC
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
In the giving mood on Giving Tuesday? Here are some Greater Cleveland non-profits to consider
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Following Thanksgiving and four days of shopping deals and bargains starting with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Giving Tuesday is a dedicated day for people to give back to their community. Starting in 2012, Giving Tuesday is now hosted in 80 countries, according to the movement’s...
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
