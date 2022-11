Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022 college hoops season has not gotten off to an ideal start for Syracuse. The Orange are 3-3 on the season and just lost a backbreaking game to Bryant at home. This is not a vintage Syracuse side that can compete for an ACC Championship and do damage in March. Instead, this Orange team will be lucky if they’re not one of the ACC’s lesser teams this season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO