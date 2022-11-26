Effective: 2022-11-29 21:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba; Newton The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Newton County in east central Mississippi Central Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CST. * At 907 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stratton, or 7 miles east of Prospect, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near House around 920 PM CST. Herbert Springs around 925 PM CST. Damascus around 930 PM CST. Liberty and Bluff Springs around 935 PM CST. Blackwater around 940 PM CST. De Kalb around 945 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

KEMPER COUNTY, MS ・ 52 MINUTES AGO