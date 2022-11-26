Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 16:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southwestern and west central Alabama.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Haralson; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haralson, Floyd, Polk and southwestern Chattooga Counties through 1015 PM EST At 944 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Coosa to Pleasant Gap to near Eastaboga, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind gusts, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rome, Cedartown, Buchanan, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Tallapoosa, Aragon, Cave Spring, Waco, Shannon, Pinson, Esom Hill, Coosa, Holland, Fish Creek, Etna, Lindale, Eubank Lake and Antioch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba; Newton The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Newton County in east central Mississippi Central Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CST. * At 907 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stratton, or 7 miles east of Prospect, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near House around 920 PM CST. Herbert Springs around 925 PM CST. Damascus around 930 PM CST. Liberty and Bluff Springs around 935 PM CST. Blackwater around 940 PM CST. De Kalb around 945 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Noxubee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Noxubee The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Noxubee County in east central Mississippi Northern Kemper County in east central Mississippi * Until 930 PM CST. * At 838 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over De Kalb, or 11 miles southeast of Preston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paulette around 855 PM CST. Cooksville around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Shuqualak and Scooba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
