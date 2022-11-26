ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
LAST DAY: Get Inside Carolina for 75% Off!

These are exciting times to be a Tar Heels sports fan, and we're excited this week to offer our No. 1 subscription offer of the year. Get the subscription with the best UNC team coverage, the best recruiting scoop, the best insiders, the best community -- at the best possible price: 75% off your first year of Inside Carolina. The offer ends on Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Make sure you don't miss out on this offer!
CB Amare Snowden de-commits from Cincinnati

Roseville (Mich.) defensive back Amare Snowden tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Cincinnati and has re-opened his recruitment. Snowden was committed to the Bearcats for both baseball and football since June. The news comes after Luke Fickell was announced to be the new head coach at Wisconsin. More on...
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
