CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Interacts With Live Fans In WWE Raw Comeback
Becky Lynch channeled her inner Jerry Springer on the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw" in Norfolk, Virginia, as she walked through the audience at Norfolk Scope Arena, high-fived fans, and even interacted with several members of the WWE Universe. In the opening segment of the show, Lynch admitted she missed...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
ringsidenews.com
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Big Possible WrestleMania Plan For Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley emerged as one of the most dominant female Superstars in recent years. She’s won many titles and is regarded as one of the roster’s strongest women. Bianca Belair, on the other hand, is also one of WWE’s biggest Superstars today, and many consider her to be superhuman.
