Easton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stonehillskyhawks.com

DeLorenzo and McCloskey Named to CSC All-District Team

EASTON, Mass. (November 28, 2022)- Kristen DeLorenzo and Lauren McCloskey of the Stonehill College women's volleyball team were named 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® team honorees as announced by the organization last week. Both Skyhawks garnered the honor for the first time, moving forward onto the national ballot...
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Oakland Pulls Away in Fourth Against Women's Basketball, 83-59

BURLINGTON, Vt. (November 27, 2022) – Oakland (Mich.) University scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and outscored Stonehill College 23-5 over the final ten minutes to secure an 83-59 victory in the consolation game of the 2022 TD Bank Classic, hosted by the University of Vermont, at Patrick Gymnasium this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
WCAX

UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
BURLINGTON, VT
stonehillskyhawks.com

UMass Lowell Holds Off Men's Basketball, 73-59

LOWELL, Mass. (November 27, 2022) – The University of Massachusetts Lowell placed five in double-figures and held off a late Stonehill College push to secure a 73-59 victory in a non-conference men's basketball matchup at the Costello Athletic Center this afternoon. Senior Abdoul Karim Coulibaly notched a double-double and...
LOWELL, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Ice Hockey Caps Off North Country Tournament In 7-5 Shootout Over SUNY Canton

POTSDAM, N.Y. (November 27, 2022)- On the final day of the North Country Tournament, the Stonehill College men's ice hockey team topped SUNY Canton by the score of 7-5 Sunday afternoon at the Maxcy Hall Natatorium. Scoring. STO: Frank Ireland (Dean Schwenninger and Carter Rapalje), 1st period-04:20. Frank Ireland (Dean...
EASTON, MA
goholycross.com

7 from football earn All-New England honors

Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers. The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, senior defensive back Devin Haskins, senior defensive back John Smith, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka, junior wide receiver Jalen Coker, senior offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.
WORCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
NORTH HERO, VT
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA

