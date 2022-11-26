Read full article on original website
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
It Was Once Illegal: How You Can Watch Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com
DeLorenzo and McCloskey Named to CSC All-District Team
EASTON, Mass. (November 28, 2022)- Kristen DeLorenzo and Lauren McCloskey of the Stonehill College women's volleyball team were named 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® team honorees as announced by the organization last week. Both Skyhawks garnered the honor for the first time, moving forward onto the national ballot...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Oakland Pulls Away in Fourth Against Women's Basketball, 83-59
BURLINGTON, Vt. (November 27, 2022) – Oakland (Mich.) University scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and outscored Stonehill College 23-5 over the final ten minutes to secure an 83-59 victory in the consolation game of the 2022 TD Bank Classic, hosted by the University of Vermont, at Patrick Gymnasium this afternoon.
WCAX
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
stonehillskyhawks.com
UMass Lowell Holds Off Men's Basketball, 73-59
LOWELL, Mass. (November 27, 2022) – The University of Massachusetts Lowell placed five in double-figures and held off a late Stonehill College push to secure a 73-59 victory in a non-conference men's basketball matchup at the Costello Athletic Center this afternoon. Senior Abdoul Karim Coulibaly notched a double-double and...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Men's Ice Hockey Caps Off North Country Tournament In 7-5 Shootout Over SUNY Canton
POTSDAM, N.Y. (November 27, 2022)- On the final day of the North Country Tournament, the Stonehill College men's ice hockey team topped SUNY Canton by the score of 7-5 Sunday afternoon at the Maxcy Hall Natatorium. Scoring. STO: Frank Ireland (Dean Schwenninger and Carter Rapalje), 1st period-04:20. Frank Ireland (Dean...
goholycross.com
7 from football earn All-New England honors
Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers. The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, senior defensive back Devin Haskins, senior defensive back John Smith, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka, junior wide receiver Jalen Coker, senior offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.
Shiffrin's bid for 6th win on home snow off to good start
KILLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was fastest in the first run of a slalom on Sunday as she remained on course for a third straight win in the discipline and a sixth on home snow. Cheered on by...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Vermont meat processor expands with $1.1 million federal grant
The grant is part of the Biden administration’s effort to strengthen the local food supply chain. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont meat processor expands with $1.1 million federal grant.
