Zacks.com
Velocity Financial (VEL) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
VEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Spirit Realty (SRC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Corcept's (CORT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CORT - Free Report) reported earnings of 30 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenues in the third quarter increased 5.8% year over year to $101.7 million. Corcept’s top...
Zacks.com
JOYY's (YY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
JOYY Inc. (. YY - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 96 cents per American depositary shares (ADS), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.6% and increased significantly from the year-ago reported earnings of 42 cents per share. Revenues totaled $586.8 million, down 9.8% year over year....
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate SentinelOne (S) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
S - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SNPS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The company anticipates revenues between $1.263 billion and $1.293 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Zacks.com
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,545.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the auto...
Zacks.com
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
CWAN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Zacks.com
CarMax (KMX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
KMX - Free Report) closed at $65.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the used...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed at $102.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CRM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.35, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software...
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
SLB - Free Report) closed at $49.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the world's...
Zacks.com
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Casey's General Stores (CASY)
CASY - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Casey's General Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CASY in this report.
Zacks.com
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SAR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga...
Zacks.com
Schneider (SNDR) Rides on Segmental Growth, Expenses Ail
SNDR - Free Report) benefits from strength across its Truckload and Intermodal segments. Shares of Schneider have gained 8.4% over the past three months against the 3.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
