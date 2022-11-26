ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PHOTOS: Florida basketball's bounce-back win over Oregon State

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Florida basketball got back on the winning track on Friday evening against the Oregon State Beavers with an 81-68 win in the consolation game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. The Gators went wire-to-wire in this one, scoring the first nine points before prevailing by a double-digit margin.

Tre Bonham led the way for the Orange and Blue with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists while Will Richard, Colin Castleton and Riley Kugel also finished in double-digits scoring with 13, 12 and 10 points respectively. The comfortable lead throughout the game allowed Todd Golden to use his bench liberally, giving 10 players time on the court.

Take a look below at highlights from Florida’s fourth win of the season coming on the other side of the country against Oregon State.

