DETROIT — The Knicks’ team-wide shooting malaise from 3-point range hadn’t bypassed Quentin Grimes since he returned from weeks of injury uncertainty. But the second-year guard rediscovered his outside touch Tuesday night, nailing three of four shots from long distance and finishing with a season-high 16 points in the Knicks’ 140-110 win over Detroit. “I think he’s starting to find his rhythm offensively,” Tom Thibodeau said after the game. Grimes made his fifth consecutive start after dealing with a nagging foot injury since training camp. He connected on 38.1 percent from long distance as a rookie, but he missed 20 of his first...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO