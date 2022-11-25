Read full article on original website
Local roundup: Lady Rams’ regular-season winning streak ends at Hoggard
WILMINGTON — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team suffered its first regular-season loss since Feb. 17, 2021 with a 60-42 defeat Tues
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes regains 3-point shooting touch
DETROIT — The Knicks’ team-wide shooting malaise from 3-point range hadn’t bypassed Quentin Grimes since he returned from weeks of injury uncertainty. But the second-year guard rediscovered his outside touch Tuesday night, nailing three of four shots from long distance and finishing with a season-high 16 points in the Knicks’ 140-110 win over Detroit. “I think he’s starting to find his rhythm offensively,” Tom Thibodeau said after the game. Grimes made his fifth consecutive start after dealing with a nagging foot injury since training camp. He connected on 38.1 percent from long distance as a rookie, but he missed 20 of his first...
Pirates dominant from outset in win at St. Pauls
ST. PAULS — The fans that packed into the gymnasium at St. Pauls High School Tuesday night anticipated a close game between two boys bas
