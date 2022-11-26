Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
Paddy Pimblett says Jared Gordon getting 'bingoed' at UFC 282: 'He tries to pitter-patter his way to a win'
Paddy Pimblett predicts he’ll add another knockout to his resume against Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the UFC 282 co-main event Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On paper, 11-fight UFC veteran Gordon is expected to be Pimblett’s...
Randy Couture looks back on his MMA finale, says he knew it was time to retire
When Randy Couture fought Lyoto Machida nearly a dozen years ago, he already had decided it would be his last fight. Couture fought Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Their fight was part of what at the time was the largest attendance and largest live gate in UFC history.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC Orlando: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 welterweight fight
A pivotal welterweight bout will be taking place during the UFC’s return to Orlando on December 3. Highlighting a stacked card full of potential contenders, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson faces Kevin Holland. The fight will take place inside the Amway Center. This will be the first fight in a year...
MMA Fighting
Manager: Henry Cejudo is fighting Aljamain Sterling next for the bantamweight title: ‘It’s a done deal’
Henry Cejudo has completed six months of drug testing to become eligible to compete in the UFC again, and he’s targeting a title fight in his return to action after two years of retirement. According to Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC has promised that his next fight will...
MMAWeekly.com
Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
Paddy Pimblett doesn’t buy into Jake Paul’s boxing success after watching recent footage: “I think his fights are fixed”
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett is under the impression that Jake Paul’s boxing fights are fixed after watching footage of his bout against Anderson Silva. Pimblett is all set to make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Pimblett and Gordon will meet in the co-main event.
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley Doesn't Like Caleb Plant's Chances Against Benavidez
Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have fulminated in the public eye for the better part of the past five years. With both fighters making their way up the super middleweight ranks and earning their own transient world title reigns, a matchup between them has finally come to fruition. Although the date and venue are still under wraps, both have revealed that their showdown will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
