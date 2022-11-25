Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Greater Peoria Farm Show returns for 41st year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest technology sprouting on the farm is on display at the Peoria Civic Center through Thursday. Returning for its 41st year, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is Illinois’ largest indoor show, according to the farm show’s website. The annual event features hundreds...
Central Illinois Proud
Morton introduces outdoor skating rink
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first year, the Village of Morton had its Hometown Morton Community Bank Village Skate. The rink has synthetic ice so the warmer weather does not impact the fun. Community members and business owners brought the idea together. Each night, a local school hosts...
Central Illinois Proud
Friends in Harmony hosting "It Must Be The Holidays!" benefit concert
"IT MUST BE THE HOLIDAYS!" Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pekin Community High School, F.M. Peterson Theater. Friends in Harmony hosting “It Must Be The Holidays!” …. "IT MUST BE THE HOLIDAYS!" Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals’ Black and Blue Ball announced for Feb. 3
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Save the date! Easterseals’ 18th Annual Black and Blue Ball will be on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Peoria Civic Center. The annual gala has raised more than $1 million for Easterseals Central Illinois, a nonprofit that helps kids with disabilities to reach their full potential.
Central Illinois Proud
Places in Central Illinois accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many local organizations are looking for some support this Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a global day of giving that encourages people to give back to causes and organizations. Here is a list of local organizations for those...
Central Illinois Proud
Childers leases Gateway Building for banquets
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria organizations participate in Giving Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving Tuesday is a day where people can intentionally give back to their communities. “First of all Peoria is a very giving city, a philanthropic city,” said Peoria Friendship House president and CEO Marcellus Sommerville. The Caterpillar Foundation is matching and doubling the charity...
Central Illinois Proud
20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies for at
Central Illinois Proud
Carden Park playground reopens, more accessible
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
Central Illinois Proud
HVAC work at arena approved by Bloomington council
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major upgrades are soon coming to the Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Monday night, the council approved a $173,000 design contract with Farnsworth Group for HVAC system replacement at the arena and the adjacent Bloomington Ice Center. Earlier this year, Farnsworth Group and the...
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Riverfront Museum installs city’s largest live Christmas Tree
Central Illinois Proud
Locals support small businesses for “Small Business Saturday”
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Small Business Saturday celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to head out and support the small businesses in their area. Urban Artifacts is a small Peoria business specializing in unique artifacts and collectibles. John Walker co-owns the store with his wife. He said around this...
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested after incident at Normal Target
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
Central Illinois Proud
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College women crushes Kalamazoo at home 80-34
EUREKA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Eureka College women’s basketball team cruised past Kalamazoo 80-34 Sunday afternoon. The game moved the Red Devils to 2-3 on the year and they’ll wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday. It was the largest margin of victory Eureka has recorded under...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, Peoria High girls roar against Manual
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity tournament
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The Normal West Boys basketball team won the Intercity Tournament Monday night after defeating Central Catholic 83-73. In the first game of the night, Normal Community took down Bloomington 66-39. The Peoria High Lions girls team roared to a 90-22 win over Manual.
Central Illinois Proud
“Pride of Peoria” Community celebrates Lions state title game run
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria High Lions, the Pride of Peoria, came up just short in their state championship game Saturday against Nazareth Academy. The community still came together though on Sunday to show their support for the team. The players received standing ovations from their parents and fans.
