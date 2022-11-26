Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Shopify (SHOP) Witnesses Record-Breaking Black Friday Sales
SHOP - Free Report) recently announced that it recorded sales of $3.36 billion on Black Friday, which marked a 17% year-over-year increase. It catered to more than 7.9 million unique shoppers who purchased from a Shopify retailer. The top-selling cities on Black Friday were London, Los Angeles and New York...
Zacks.com
5 Picks to Benefit from a Strong Holiday Shopping Season
The first taste of holiday sales was experienced this past weekend, as buyers finally opened their wallets. Unlike last year, when retailers were able to woo consumers as early as October by bringing forward their discounts and promos, this year buyers held out. One big reason for this was inventory....
Zacks.com
Should You Go Bottom Fishing Big Tech ETFs Following Soros?
U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough weather this year as surging inflation has been weighing on their lofty valuations caused by massive policy easing since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although tech stocks tried to recoup losses several times, investors remained cautious about betting big on growth stocks. Hence, shares of high-growth technology companies remain in a tight spot.
