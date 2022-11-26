ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Hawaii women’s basketball notches first win of season against Grambling State

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
 4 days ago
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team earned its first victory of the 2022-2023 season with a 63-47 win over Grambling State on Friday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 1-4 for the season.

Daejah Phillips had a team-high 15 points and game-high seven assists for the Rainbow Wahine, while Kallin Spiller added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Colbi Maples scored a game-high 17 points for the Tigers (1-5).

Hawaii resumes the Rainbow Wahine showdown with a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast, a team it was already routed by last week as part of the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

