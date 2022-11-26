Jazz 118, Warriors 129: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-9) play against the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Utah Jazz 118, Golden State Warriors 129 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green with an extended soundbite on the challenge that Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody face fitting into the Warriors pic.twitter.com/gj8xmsOeRC – 1:02 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lauri with his 12th 20+ point game of the season 🇫🇮

#PerformanceLeader | @uofuhealth pic.twitter.com/wPgk9t51VI – 12:59 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

“It’s important for me to be aggressive and keep the defense honest.”

-Draymond Green says the last few off seasons he’s worked hard on his finishing and really been trying to get his confidence. Green knows he has to be a threat to score to make the offense work. #dubnation – 12:53 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Stephen Curry stays getting buckets.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lauri let the way with 24 ⚔️

#TakeNote | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/vXZCqM9HLi – 12:51 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Draymond Green says he sees his role especially in non Steph minutes as a facilitator who’s focused on setting up the players around him for success. Trying to get guys like Jordan Poole open looks, get them in rhythm, keep the energy up. Green’s role is critical. #dubnation – 12:51 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors crush Jazz as splitting Draymond Green from front five pays off again

https://t.co/xJwQOyFIVY pic.twitter.com/7OSNwbidwY – 12:50 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says he recently had a conversation with Steph & Draymond about when in their careers they felt like they were able to impact winning, Curry said his 4th season, Draymond said his 3rd. Kerr says the Warriors youngsters just need more time, patience. #dubnation – 12:43 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

✨ SIX guys in double figures tonight ✨

#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/XZ6E0qV7x7 – 12:43 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga didn’t score any points or take any shots tonight, but was a +2 off the bench

Steve Kerr praised Kuminga’s defense. Here’s what I wrote about JK this morning nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:42 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says even though Jonathan Kuminga didn’t score tonight, his defense was really key and that should be the number one priority for JK right now. Kerr says if he establishes himself on defense, “the offense will come.” #dubnation – 12:40 AM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Final Box: Warriors 129, Jazz 118 pic.twitter.com/lIRRXYfjaP – 12:39 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr when asked if 30 assists is a benchmark the Warriors look for says ball movement is great but it’s a two-way game. He says the biggest area for improvement is defense, Kerr says a big reason for winning 3 of 4 is better d. #dubnation – 12:39 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman tonight in Santa Cruz

28 minutes

12 points

6-for-13 from the field

8 rebounds

2 blocks

1 assist

2 turnovers

Minus-2 in an 8-point win over the G League Ignite – 12:37 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

“Draymond has everything to do with our team’s success… The guy just gets it.”

-Steve Kerr lists the many ways Draymond is elite – screen setting, vision & ball distribution, defensive IQ, 1 on 1 defending – Kerr says Green’s leadership is huge for the Warriors. #dubnation – 12:37 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

✨ 𝚂𝙴𝚅𝙴𝙽 guys in double figures tonight ✨

#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/KmrjTcF62l – 12:34 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says he believes the Warriors improved ball movement, high assist count lately is partially due to Klay Thompson settling down and making the extra pass. Kerr says when Klay plays well, the dominoes start to fall. #dubnation – 12:34 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Final 📊

Stephen – 33p/5r/4a/2s

Andrew – 20p/9r/5a/3s/1b

Klay – 20p/6r/1a

Jordan – 19p/4r/6a

Draymond – 13p/3r/5a/1s/2b

Kevon – 10p/12r/4a

JaMychal – 8p/2r/1a

Donte – 3p/3r/5a/2s

Anthony – 3p/2r/1a

JK – 3r/1a pic.twitter.com/5N7sE2VmDj – 12:33 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

IMO the biggest thing the Jazz miss with Conley is having someone get them into a great offensive set when they absolutely have to have a bucket

They have had several instances of this over the last week and just haven’t been able to put together important possessions – 12:33 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

What did you like about tonight’s Warriors win? – 12:30 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors’ last 4 wins

32 assists

38 assists

36 assists

33 assists – 12:29 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Despite Lauri Markkanen’s 24 points, 6 rebounds and 9 of 17 from the field, the Utah Jazz came up short in Bay Area against the Warriors. 3rd straight loss for a first time in the current regular season for the Jazz. #TakeNote #susijengi – 12:28 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors win 129-118

Steph led with 33 points, followed by 20 from Klay and 20 from Wiggins

All five starters scored in double figures

Jordan Poole added 19 off the bench – 12:22 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Warriors move to 10-10 on the season with their 129-118 win over the Jazz.

Curry: 33 pts, 6 3s, five Reb, four ast.

Wiggins: 20 pts, nine reb, five ast, three stl, 1 elk

Thompson:17 pts, 6 3’s

Six players with double-digit scoring, 33 assists throughout the team. – 12:21 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz fall 129-117 to Steph Curry and the Warriors. They lose their third straight without Mike Conley and fall to 12-9 on the season. Curry with 33 to lead all scorers. Markkanen with 24 to lead the Jazz. Back at it tomorrow with the Jazz at the Phoenix Suns – 12:18 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Warriors 129, Jazz 118. Utah loses its third straight game, falls to 12-9 on the season. At Phoenix tomorrow. Markkanen 24p/6r. Clarkson 21p/10/4r. Vanderbilt 13p/10r/2a. Olynyk 21p/4r/2b. Just never really in it, save a few stretches. 11-44 from 3. GSW 35 FBp, 27 2Cp. – 12:18 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors handle the Jazz 129-118

*Steph Curry: 33 points, six 3s, +19

*Klay Thompson: Six 3s

*Six players with 4+ assists, 33 total as a team

*9-1 at home, 1-9 on the road, 10-10 overall record

*Up next: at Wolves, at Mavericks – 12:17 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Warriors beat Jazz 129-118.

Markkanen had 24, Clarkson 21p/10a, Olynyk 21p/4r.

IMO, that felt like a game the Jazz lost because the other team had better players who were playing well. Not a ton of blame losing to the defending champs on the road.

Phoenix tomorrow. – 12:17 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Golden State Warriors @warriors

First double-double of the season for @Kevon Looney 💪 pic.twitter.com/fmNVtYn7AT – 12:11 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Warriors are challenging the Vando foul….this is a close one as well – 12:11 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🇫🇮 Lauri with 5 threes so far tonight 🇫🇮

#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/Renb8jm59W – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets restore some order, lead 76-63 with 5:48 left. Shaping up to be another unsuccessful night of defense for Clippers after what we saw in Golden State. The only Denver starter under 50% FGs is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has also shot the least (1/3 FGs). – 12:10 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

NAW strips Steph clean….Rodney Mott calls a foul and makes the Jazz blow their challenge

Mott has been absolutely horrific tonight…. – 12:09 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Call is overturned. JAzz ball. – 12:08 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Steph Curry has been absolutely fantastic this season – 12:05 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

lauri has played 34 minutes and is +8. also the jazz trail 121-106. – 12:03 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz have been killed all night by second chance points – 11:59 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

David Locke @DLocke09

If any of you laugh at my silly lines during games like “Kelly Olynyk and Nickell Alexander Walker should speak the same language since they are both Canadian” or “Draymond usually connects with Jordan Poole” I thank you since @1041straight never laughs anymore – 11:56 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors on the verge of having four players with 20+ points:

Curry 26

Wiggins 20

Poole 19

Thompson 17 – 11:56 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Another O-reb for the Warriors (14 now) leads to three more second-chance points (27 now). And the Jazz’s deficit is suddenly 16 with 6:44 to play. – 11:56 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Great minutes by the Warriors, specifically Steph Curry, and they have gone a long way in putting this game away. 10-2 run and golden state leads by 16 – 11:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay in the first half was 0-for-3 on 3-pointers

Since then, he has gone 5-for-6 and is up to 17 points — 15 in the second half – 11:55 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry missed that wide-open 3 wide right, and it bounced straight to Klay for a corner 3.

Assist? lol – 11:55 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Timeout, Hardy, Jazz down 116-100.

27 2nd chance points tonight on 14 Warriors ORebs… that’s your game. – 11:54 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Sexton and JC don’t communicate on a switch, and nobody guards Steph Curry … which feels like a bad thing. – 11:54 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

One of the rare games where the Warriors’ opponent is fouling more. Utah is at 15, the Warriors at 9 (though Jazz winning the FTA battle 9-6).

I will say Utah’s fouling is a product of aggression. Overplaying and denying, being physical. It’s produced more TOs than PFs – 11:53 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Klay Thompson in the final 3:21 of the third quarter:

🔥 12 PTS

🔥 4-4 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/57BN5Wqm26 – 11:53 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond is an absolute menace – 11:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Second time Walker Kessler has been caught in no mans land for a defensive three. Both calls have been no doubt correct – 11:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rodney Mott just put Poole on the line when he legitimately did not get touched – 11:45 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Poole is destroying the Jazz bigs this quarter – 11:44 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Kuminga takes Lamb’s spot in the rotation this stint – 11:42 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Four third quarter 3s for Klay Thompson. He’s 21-of-38 from deep the last four games. He’s jolted his season 3pt percentage from 33 to 38.5 percent. – 11:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 3: Warriors 97, Jazz 86

– Curry 20, Wiggins 18, Klay 14, Draymond 13, Loon 10

– 54/45pct FG offsetting 17 turnovers (19 Jazz pts) – 11:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Warriors 97, Jazz 86. Olynyk with 14p in 3Q, and Clarkson with 5a. Malik Beasley finally got going with 7p (he also has 5s), but the Jazz were undone late by Klay Thompson getting hot and burying a bunch of 3s. – 11:41 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay’s third quarter

12 points

4-for-6 from the field

4-for-5 from 3-point range – 11:40 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of three: the Jazz trail the Warriors 97-86…… – 11:40 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay is now in double figures. Has 11, 9 in the third quarter – 11:38 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/TaNGEwtw3v – 11:37 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Kessler was fabulous in the first half defending the rim but in the second half the Warriors are running off every Jazz make knowing he doesn’t want to step out and defend the three.

He was +6 in the first half but is -5 in the third. – 11:37 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors respond to a Jazz taking 71-70 lead with a 19-8 run. Lead back to 10, 89-79, 2:37 Q3 – 11:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

3rd quarter 3-point barrage from the Warriors, Jazz back down 89-79.

I don’t think the Jazz dropped their level much? Just happens sometimes. – 11:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz were looking like they were on the verge of seizing momentum — then a couple misses and turnovers and defensive breakdowns later, Klay Thompson is burying B2B 3s and it’s 89-79 GSW with 2:37 left 3Q. – 11:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Warriors are truly great at forcing tempo and making teams play uncomfortable….even in this high octane era. It’s one of their best traits and they just used it to take a 10 point lead – 11:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson has come to life in the third. – 11:34 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

absolute dime from Jordan Poole to Klay for that 3

Klay’s last two 3s have been huge – 11:33 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Jazz guards getting past every GSW pt-of-attack defender – 11:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Poole hits a transition three and raises both hands in the air in thanksgiving – 11:32 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Both the Jazz and Warriors have 10 offensive rebounds apiece. But Golden State has a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points. – 11:31 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Man, the Jazz are getting hit with a bunch of touch calls in the third quarter – 11:28 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That road trip probably went as well as it could’ve gone for the Pistons considering how injured they are. They were in every game and got back-to-back wins in Denver and Utah. Now they have a solid stretch of home games coming up as their health improves. – 11:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Jazz made 4 3-pointers in the first half. They’ve already made 4 over the first 4 minutes of the third quarter and just took their first lead of the night. – 11:27 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors have 4 starters scoring in double figures – and none of them is Klay – 11:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

After starting 1-for-14, the Jazz have made 7 of 17 from deep to take the lead – 11:26 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Markkanen three… and the Jazz lead! 71-70, mid 3Q. – 11:26 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jazz 71, Warriors 70

The Warriors once led by 17 – 11:26 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Markkanen 3. First Utah lead of the night – 11:26 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Olynyk played his first good defensive possession of the game and of course gets called for a foul when he beats Curry to the spot – 11:26 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Disappointed in the lack of Olynyk Clinic tweets in my feed right now – 11:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After beating DEN and UTA on B2B nights, the Pistons end a 6-game, 12-day trip out West taking the best team in the conference to the wire, all without Cunningham, Ivey, Bey and Stewart.

The feeling around Pistons land is far more optimistic right now than when trip started. – 11:25 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Kelly Olynyk getting all the open corner 3s he wants: 3 of 3 in the first 4 minutes of the second half. Warriors lead down to 2 – 11:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Olynyk is absolutely scorching to start the third quarter – 11:25 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Point Loon

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MHko3kUcno – 11:22 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond already has 13 points

His season-high is 14 – 11:21 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

I am approximately 180 feet away from Draymond Green and I can hear him yelling “PLEASE” at Zach Zarba after going down on the last play. Timeout, GSW. – 11:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

9:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors lead the Jazz 68-63 – 11:21 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

It remains crazy that the Warriors have a Jazz band and the Jazz do not have a Jazz band pic.twitter.com/xc0LQGlE8D – 11:15 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Warriors 59, Jazz 51

– Curry 17, Wiggins 12

– led by as much as 17

– 8 turnovers in Q2, 13 for the half

– Defense: Mostly solid; Jazz 4-26 from 3

– Offense: 25 FGs, 20 assists – 11:05 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors committed 8 turnovers in the second quarter but maintain a 59-51 lead over Utah at the break. Golden State led by 17 points early.

Curry: 17 points, 4 rebounds

Wiggins: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

D. Green: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists – 11:04 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Warriors 59, Jazz 51. Utah shot 4-26 from 3, committed 11 TOs (leading to 10 points), allowed 7 O-rebs and 16 second-chance points, and 14 fast-break points. Really lucky to be down only 8. Curry has 17p. Markkanen 12p for the Jazz. NAW gave a good spark off the bench. – 11:04 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Warriors fend off a mini Jazz run in the middle of the second — which primarily occurred when both Curry and Green were on the bench — but Utah is lingering, with GSW up just 59-51 at halftime,

Curry has 17 pts and Wiggins has 12, but the Warriors already have 13 turnovers. – 11:03 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Warriors up 59-51 on the Jazz at the half. Fun half, I thought.

Jazz just 4-26 from three. Markkanen and Kessler have been excellent. NAW has 4 assists, and has played more than Sexton. – 11:03 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 59-51 at halftime

–Warriors have 20 assists but 13 turnovers

–Jazz have turned it over 11 times – 11:02 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First half done: the Jazz trail the Warriors 59-51….Lauri Markkanen with 12 to lead the Jazz….Sexton with nine – 11:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green has taken one 3 in each of the last five games. He’s made four of them. Nine first half points tonight. Warriors up eight on the Jazz. – 11:01 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Kelly Olynyk has cratered Utah’s defense in the first half – 11:00 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jazz are aggressively overplaying everything, even the post entry passes. It’s burning them when they miss but it’s creating extra possessions – 10:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Mike Conley/Kelly Olynyk mindmeld stuff is so much of what made this team good…

I do wonder now that Conley out though if it wouldn’t be better to start Kessler instead of Olynyk, though. – 10:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

NAW has to make the right read there. Olynyk wide open in the short corner…..but then the steal and the bucket….great stuff there – 10:57 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

13 turnovers for the Warriors in the half – 10:57 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph and Klay have both taken charges tonight – 10:56 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz made 2 of their first 20 3-pointers. Now they’ve made 2 of their past 2. – 10:53 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

fun fact: Walker leads all rookies in total blocks

#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/Zi4PK6s8DY – 10:51 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Walker Kessler has 6 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds and has really changed this game. – 10:50 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Warriors turning the ball over and shooting airballs has helped, but the Jazz are clawing back. Kessler’s made an impact with his energy — 6p, 3r, 3b. Utah trails 45-38 with 6:22 left 2Q. – 10:50 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

With 4 turnovers in first 5 minutes of Q2, Warriors 14p lead entering the quarter down to 7. Kerr responds with a timeout.

Warriors 45, Jazz 38, 6:22 left in the half. – 10:49 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

You might have noticed this but the Warriors offense is 26 pts per 100 possessions worse when Steph Curry is not in the game than when he is on the floor – 10:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Markkanen hits a three off some good ball movement, and Jazz are back in this with a 11-3 run. Down 45-38.

Honestly, there’s some good stuff here. If the Jazz were shooting 28% from three instead of 14%, they’d be winning. – 10:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Walker Kessler has been absolutely terrific so far…. – 10:49 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors lead is down to 7 points, timeout Steve Kerr

Jazz are outscoring them 15-8 to open the second quarter – 10:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler with an encouraging, nondescript 2-2 performance at the line. – 10:48 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119

Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week

They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

the art of the ʙʟᴏᴄᴋ 🎨

#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/fJUtvJdb5m – 10:43 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The transition defense the Jazz have played the last week or so has gone from bad to unacceptable…. – 10:39 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

After going 0-for-8 from 3 last game, Jordan Poole drains his first try from deep tonight

Stared at his hands going to the other end of the court lol – 10:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Walker Kessler might legit develop into a DPOY candidate one day – 10:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

On the plus side defensively: Walker Kessler. Bonkers blocks. – 10:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors had 12 assists on 16 made shots in the first quarter – 10:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz down 35-23 after 1Q.

Offensive big thing is that the Jazz are shooting 2-15 from deep. Defensively… they’re in more trouble, I think. Their screen navigation hasn’t been good enough to keep up with Steph. Which, well, no one’s is, but anyway. – 10:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo with two steals and two assists in 4 minutes off the bench in the first quarter – 10:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Warriors 37, Jazz 23. Utah went 2-15 from 3, committed 6 turnovers leading to 8p, allowed 4 O-rebs leading to 10p. Golden State also with 22 PITP. Steph Curry 15p on 6-10 shooting. Soooooo … not great. – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Jazz 37-23 after one quarter. Stephen Curry has a game-high 15 points on 6/10 shooting. Andrew Wiggins is 2/3 from deep. Golden State is shooting 57.1% from the field. – 10:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Warriors 37-23….Steph Curry has been tremendous. He has 15 through one – 10:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 37-23 after the first quarter

Step Curry: 15 points, 6-for-10 from the field, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal – 10:33 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

If the Jazz decide they WANT to tank, moving Mike Conley off the roster permanently seems like the easiest path to losing most games.

They’ve had one truly good quarter in the last 10 that he’s missed. – 10:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Utah was 1-for-14 from 3 before Markkanen finally made one. The Jazz keep gunning from deep despite being 7-for-10 inside the arc – 10:32 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are 1-15 from three…. – 10:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Utah is 1-for-14 from 3, and still gunning. (7-for-10 from 3) – 10:31 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Is Jordan Clarkson changing his shot? I swear his jump looks different lately from how it usually does – 10:26 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

If the Nets are going to rely on Kyrie Irving – Seth Curry backcourts they aren’t going to be successful.

Especially when they employ a switch-everything scheme.

And the wings they should be counting on to defend at a high level have been subpar to make matters worse. – 10:24 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Live-ball turnovers leading to FB points, O-rebs allowed leading to second-chance points … The same problems continue to plague the Jazz, who trail the Warriors 22-14 with 6:24 left 1Q. – 10:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Utah down 22-14 and Will Hardy calls time. Jazz making it easy for Golden State – 10:20 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Vanderbilt had a brilliant pass in the paint to find Sexton for three… and then an inexplicable one on the next possession that was a turnover and Dubs fast-break basket.

Jazz now down 22-14, timeout Hardy. – 10:20 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 22-14 at the 6:24 mark

8 assists, no turnovers and shooting 9-for-15 from the field – 10:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond is turnt tonight – 10:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That’s now 10 second chance points on three offensive rebounds. The latest on a missed free throw rebound…Jazz not doing the little things early – 10:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Another O-reb for the Warriors, another 3 by Wiggins. – 10:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz have already allowed seven second chance points on two offensive rebounds. Not gonna win this game doing that – 10:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay with an emphatic fist pump after finding Looney for the And-1 – 10:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Markkanen got that call on Draymond because that call against Klay was so soft

In reality, the Draymond block was a charge and the Klay charge should’ve been a no call – 10:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Big call by Zarba to give Draymond the block there instead of Markkanen his 2nd foul… Jazz down 7-5 early. – 10:14 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy’s been harping on the need for the Jazz to do a better job on the defensive glass. Warriors get an early O-reb, which turns into a Wiggins 3. – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off Wednesday, opens the scoring with a 3-pointer. – 10:12 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Great jersey matchup in Jazz-Warriors – 10:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors win the tip. Game on. – 10:10 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

In transition the Warriors take 42% of their shots as threes in transition. 2nd most in the NBA keep an eye on the Jazz ability to defend the 3 pt line – 10:09 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

𝙵𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙰𝚈 𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 𝙵𝙸𝚅𝙴

#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/7rNMLu2nLd – 10:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

☮️ 𝙹𝙲 𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝙵 ☮️

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/BYsK21jn84 – 10:02 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

No Mike Conley Jr. for Utah. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/BaTVGJgsV8 – 9:51 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/SUlqeDAmmX – 9:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

birthday weekend boys 🎂

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UbngoUNHsO – 9:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Gold Weekend Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!

grab tickets for our games against the Knicks (12/18), Bulls (1/24), Cavs (2/5) and Jazz (2/13) starting at just $5, while supplies last.

https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/xlGtD2Ig5w – 9:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

One of my favorite things about Warriors games is that… oh, I don’t know, about 1K-2K people will show up 75 minutes early just to watch Steph warm up – 9:12 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He probably wanted to play last week.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AVD1GWCyle – 9:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”

Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC – 9:05 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang‘s fifth game this season with at least four three-pointers off the bench. He now has 46 threes as a reserve this season.

He leads the East in both categories and trails only Malik Beasley league-wide.

h/t @Stathead – 9:02 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

⏰ Don’t forget ⏰

Jazz Pregame at 7:30 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/0lCOXMP2v5 – 9:01 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tony East @TEastNBA

Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says the difference between Steph Curry in his 2016 MVP season & today is that now Steph is “ripped,” he’s put on 15lbs of muscle. This season Curry is averaging a 2nd career best 31.6pts, a career high 6.6reb, and 3rd career best 7.2ast per game. Absurd. #DubNation – 8:39 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr said he recently asked Steph Curry how much weight/muscle he has added in the last 6 or 7 years: 15 pounds

“He’s ripped. … he used to look like your little brother out there.” – 8:23 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says he feels like Draymond Green’s playmaking ability has taken some of the facilitator load off Jordan Poole which has helped him. Kerr says JP3 played great the other night even though shots didn’t fall. #DubNation – 8:22 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says in pregame that he’s been happy with the energy off the bench from Jonathan Kuminga – he’s versatile defensively and has been showing it, while continuing to learn. Kerr says while JK has been getting short minutes, he’s been taking advantage of them. #dubnation – 8:19 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

First 9-win season for UCLA under Chip Kelly. Bruins are a clunker against Arizona and a couple of plays vs. USC away from being 11-1.

Utah has 3 losses, the only one of those they were just outclassed in was against UCLA. – 8:05 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:

“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Trolls were getting to Klay Thompson, making a slow start miserable. So, he’s shutting ’em out. Feels great about it: ‘I really learned if you lurk, you’re going to get hurt.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:56 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Big drive coming for Utah as UCLA, up seven and getting the rock back, is trying to close out Cal. – 7:39 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

That’s it. CHA 110, MIN 108.

Bad loss for the Wolves. The missed shots are no big thing. Gonna have those nights. It was the interior defense for much of the game that will leave them shaking their heads.

5-game streak over. Coming back for Warriors on Sunday. – 7:30 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/lI4nUaFD0o – 7:16 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Caught some time with Utah head coach Craig Smith late this afternoon.

Smith hesitated to schedule St. Thomas on Saturday, mostly because yesterday was a travel day and it’s one-day prep.

St. Thomas is no gimme for Utah at the Huntsman Center. – 6:59 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

UCLA is playing like it doesn’t want to help Utah. – 5:32 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: Tavion Thomas has played his last game at the University of Utah.

Citing a toe injury suffered at Oregon, Thomas announced on Twitter he will focus on the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.

A difficult legacy to unpack for Thomas: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 5:21 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 83 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss an incredible stat about Mike Conley.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball pic.twitter.com/4nICW0z7ZA – 4:58 PM

