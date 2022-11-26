Jazz 118, Warriors 129: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Utah Jazz (12-9) play against the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Utah Jazz 118, Golden State Warriors 129 (Final)
Anthony Slater
Draymond Green with an extended soundbite on the challenge that Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody face fitting into the Warriors
Chris Biderman
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is still up for debate. Steph Curry knows who should've won it.
Lauri with his 12th 20+ point game of the season
#PerformanceLeader | @uofuhealth pic.twitter.com/wPgk9t51VI – 12:59 AM
Golden State Warriors
DUB. pic.twitter.com/tELJVDQ5M6 – 12:58 AM
“It’s important for me to be aggressive and keep the defense honest.”
-Draymond Green says the last few off seasons he’s worked hard on his finishing and really been trying to get his confidence. Green knows he has to be a threat to score to make the offense work. #dubnation – 12:53 AM
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry stays getting buckets.
@Under Armour Hoops || Second Look pic.twitter.com/Bgk2rGwBqH – 12:52 AM
Lauri let the way with 24
#TakeNote | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/vXZCqM9HLi – 12:51 AM
Draymond Green says he sees his role especially in non Steph minutes as a facilitator who’s focused on setting up the players around him for success. Trying to get guys like Jordan Poole open looks, get them in rhythm, keep the energy up. Green’s role is critical. #dubnation – 12:51 AM
Warriors crush Jazz as splitting Draymond Green from front five pays off again
https://t.co/xJwQOyFIVY pic.twitter.com/7OSNwbidwY – 12:50 AM
Steve Kerr says he recently had a conversation with Steph & Draymond about when in their careers they felt like they were able to impact winning, Curry said his 4th season, Draymond said his 3rd. Kerr says the Warriors youngsters just need more time, patience. #dubnation – 12:43 AM
SIX guys in double figures tonight
#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/XZ6E0qV7x7 – 12:43 AM
Dalton Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga didn't score any points or take any shots tonight, but was a +2 off the bench
Steve Kerr praised Kuminga's defense.
Steve Kerr praised Kuminga’s defense. Here’s what I wrote about JK this morning nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:42 AM
Steve Kerr says even though Jonathan Kuminga didn’t score tonight, his defense was really key and that should be the number one priority for JK right now. Kerr says if he establishes himself on defense, “the offense will come.” #dubnation – 12:40 AM
Golden State Warriors PR
Final Box: Warriors 129, Jazz 118 pic.twitter.com/lIRRXYfjaP – 12:39 AM
Steve Kerr when asked if 30 assists is a benchmark the Warriors look for says ball movement is great but it’s a two-way game. He says the biggest area for improvement is defense, Kerr says a big reason for winning 3 of 4 is better d. #dubnation – 12:39 AM
Dalton Johnson
James Wiseman tonight in Santa Cruz
28 minutes
12 points
6-for-13 from the field
8 rebounds
2 blocks
1 assist
2 turnovers
Minus-2 in an 8-point win over the G League Ignite – 12:37 AM
“Draymond has everything to do with our team’s success… The guy just gets it.”
-Steve Kerr lists the many ways Draymond is elite – screen setting, vision & ball distribution, defensive IQ, 1 on 1 defending – Kerr says Green’s leadership is huge for the Warriors. #dubnation – 12:37 AM
SEVEN guys in double figures tonight
#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/KmrjTcF62l – 12:34 AM
Steve Kerr says he believes the Warriors improved ball movement, high assist count lately is partially due to Klay Thompson settling down and making the extra pass. Kerr says when Klay plays well, the dominoes start to fall. #dubnation – 12:34 AM
Golden State Warriors
Final 📊
Stephen – 33p/5r/4a/2s
Andrew – 20p/9r/5a/3s/1b
Klay – 20p/6r/1a
Jordan – 19p/4r/6a
Draymond – 13p/3r/5a/1s/2b
Kevon – 10p/12r/4a
JaMychal – 8p/2r/1a
Donte – 3p/3r/5a/2s
Anthony – 3p/2r/1a
JK – 3r/1a pic.twitter.com/5N7sE2VmDj – 12:33 AM
IMO the biggest thing the Jazz miss with Conley is having someone get them into a great offensive set when they absolutely have to have a bucket
They have had several instances of this over the last week and just haven’t been able to put together important possessions – 12:33 AM
Golden State Warriors
12th 30-piece this season for 30
@googlecloud || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/hcrTPwsrVc – 12:31 AM
What did you like about tonight’s Warriors win? – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson
The Warriors’ last 4 wins
32 assists
38 assists
36 assists
33 assists – 12:29 AM
Golden State Warriors
feelin’ good like he should
@Andrew Wiggins || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VzDMihZTEV – 12:28 AM
Despite Lauri Markkanen’s 24 points, 6 rebounds and 9 of 17 from the field, the Utah Jazz came up short in Bay Area against the Warriors. 3rd straight loss for a first time in the current regular season for the Jazz. #TakeNote #susijengi – 12:28 AM
Dalton Johnson
Warriors win 129-118
Steph led with 33 points, followed by 20 from Klay and 20 from Wiggins
All five starters scored in double figures
Jordan Poole added 19 off the bench – 12:22 AM
Kendra Andrews
Warriors move to 10-10 on the season with their 129-118 win over the Jazz.
Curry: 33 pts, 6 3s, five Reb, four ast.
Wiggins: 20 pts, nine reb, five ast, three stl, 1 elk
Thompson:17 pts, 6 3’s
Six players with double-digit scoring, 33 assists throughout the team. – 12:21 AM
The Jazz fall 129-117 to Steph Curry and the Warriors. They lose their third straight without Mike Conley and fall to 12-9 on the season. Curry with 33 to lead all scorers. Markkanen with 24 to lead the Jazz. Back at it tomorrow with the Jazz at the Phoenix Suns – 12:18 AM
Golden State Warriors
FRIDAY FEELING ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/31YSgCuFqT – 12:18 AM
FINAL: Warriors 129, Jazz 118. Utah loses its third straight game, falls to 12-9 on the season. At Phoenix tomorrow. Markkanen 24p/6r. Clarkson 21p/10/4r. Vanderbilt 13p/10r/2a. Olynyk 21p/4r/2b. Just never really in it, save a few stretches. 11-44 from 3. GSW 35 FBp, 27 2Cp. – 12:18 AM
Anthony Slater
Warriors handle the Jazz 129-118
*Steph Curry: 33 points, six 3s, +19
*Klay Thompson: Six 3s
*Six players with 4+ assists, 33 total as a team
*9-1 at home, 1-9 on the road, 10-10 overall record
*Up next: at Wolves, at Mavericks – 12:17 AM
Warriors beat Jazz 129-118.
Markkanen had 24, Clarkson 21p/10a, Olynyk 21p/4r.
IMO, that felt like a game the Jazz lost because the other team had better players who were playing well. Not a ton of blame losing to the defending champs on the road.
Phoenix tomorrow. – 12:17 AM
now this is a Black Friday 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘭 ⬇️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/sbTcJZQYwK – 12:14 AM
Golden State Warriors
First double-double of the season for Kevon Looney
Warriors are challenging the Vando foul….this is a close one as well – 12:11 AM
Lauri with 5 threes so far tonight
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/Renb8jm59W – 12:11 AM
Nuggets restore some order, lead 76-63 with 5:48 left. Shaping up to be another unsuccessful night of defense for Clippers after what we saw in Golden State. The only Denver starter under 50% FGs is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has also shot the least (1/3 FGs). – 12:10 AM
NAW strips Steph clean….Rodney Mott calls a foul and makes the Jazz blow their challenge
Mott has been absolutely horrific tonight…. – 12:09 AM
Call is overturned. JAzz ball. – 12:08 AM
Steph Curry has been absolutely fantastic this season – 12:05 AM
lauri has played 34 minutes and is +8. also the jazz trail 121-106. – 12:03 AM
The Jazz have been killed all night by second chance points – 11:59 PM
Golden State Warriors
right place, right time 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tkqv7E6Ja6 – 11:56 PM
If any of you laugh at my silly lines during games like “Kelly Olynyk and Nickell Alexander Walker should speak the same language since they are both Canadian” or “Draymond usually connects with Jordan Poole” I thank you since @1041straight never laughs anymore – 11:56 PM
Marcus Thompson
Warriors on the verge of having four players with 20+ points:
Curry 26
Wiggins 20
Poole 19
Thompson 17 – 11:56 PM
Another O-reb for the Warriors (14 now) leads to three more second-chance points (27 now). And the Jazz’s deficit is suddenly 16 with 6:44 to play. – 11:56 PM
Golden State Warriors
Did someone say …
WARRRIIORRRSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/H5aAMXWvMA – 11:55 PM
Great minutes by the Warriors, specifically Steph Curry, and they have gone a long way in putting this game away. 10-2 run and golden state leads by 16 – 11:55 PM
Dalton Johnson
Klay in the first half was 0-for-3 on 3-pointers
Since then, he has gone 5-for-6 and is up to 17 points — 15 in the second half – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson
Curry missed that wide-open 3 wide right, and it bounced straight to Klay for a corner 3.
Assist? lol
Assist? lol – 11:55 PM
Timeout, Hardy, Jazz down 116-100.
27 2nd chance points tonight on 14 Warriors ORebs… that’s your game. – 11:54 PM
Sexton and JC don’t communicate on a switch, and nobody guards Steph Curry … which feels like a bad thing. – 11:54 PM
Marcus Thompson
One of the rare games where the Warriors’ opponent is fouling more. Utah is at 15, the Warriors at 9 (though Jazz winning the FTA battle 9-6).
I will say Utah’s fouling is a product of aggression. Overplaying and denying, being physical. It’s produced more TOs than PFs – 11:53 PM
Klay Thompson in the final 3:21 of the third quarter:
12 PTS
4-4 3-PT FG
🔥 12 PTS
🔥 4-4 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/57BN5Wqm26 – 11:53 PM
Dalton Johnson
Draymond is an absolute menace
Second time Walker Kessler has been caught in no mans land for a defensive three. Both calls have been no doubt correct – 11:47 PM
Rodney Mott just put Poole on the line when he legitimately did not get touched – 11:45 PM
Marcus Thompson
Poole is destroying the Jazz bigs this quarter
Marcus Thompson
Kuminga takes Lamb's spot in the rotation this stint
Anthony Slater
Four third quarter 3s for Klay Thompson. He's 21-of-38 from deep the last four games. He's jolted his season 3pt percentage from 33 to 38.5 percent.
After 3: Warriors 97, Jazz 86
– Curry 20, Wiggins 18, Klay 14, Draymond 13, Loon 10
– 54/45pct FG offsetting 17 turnovers (19 Jazz pts) – 11:41 PM
End 3Q: Warriors 97, Jazz 86. Olynyk with 14p in 3Q, and Clarkson with 5a. Malik Beasley finally got going with 7p (he also has 5s), but the Jazz were undone late by Klay Thompson getting hot and burying a bunch of 3s. – 11:41 PM
Dalton Johnson
Klay’s third quarter
12 points
4-for-6 from the field
4-for-5 from 3-point range – 11:40 PM
End of three: the Jazz trail the Warriors 97-86…… – 11:40 PM
Golden State Warriors
K L A ☔️ – 11:38 PM
Klay is now in double figures. Has 11, 9 in the third quarter – 11:38 PM
Golden State Warriors
Klay
to
Jordan
to
Klay ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/TaNGEwtw3v – 11:37 PM
Kessler was fabulous in the first half defending the rim but in the second half the Warriors are running off every Jazz make knowing he doesn’t want to step out and defend the three.
He was +6 in the first half but is -5 in the third. – 11:37 PM
Warriors respond to a Jazz taking 71-70 lead with a 19-8 run. Lead back to 10, 89-79, 2:37 Q3 – 11:36 PM
3rd quarter 3-point barrage from the Warriors, Jazz back down 89-79.
I don’t think the Jazz dropped their level much? Just happens sometimes. – 11:35 PM
Jazz were looking like they were on the verge of seizing momentum — then a couple misses and turnovers and defensive breakdowns later, Klay Thompson is burying B2B 3s and it’s 89-79 GSW with 2:37 left 3Q. – 11:35 PM
Warriors are truly great at forcing tempo and making teams play uncomfortable….even in this high octane era. It’s one of their best traits and they just used it to take a 10 point lead – 11:34 PM
Klay Thompson has come to life in the third. – 11:34 PM
Golden State Warriors
Let’s GOOOOOO
🏀 mode activated. pic.twitter.com/bvzJjTsVoc – 11:34 PM
Dalton Johnson
absolute dime from Jordan Poole to Klay for that 3
Klay’s last two 3s have been huge – 11:33 PM
Jazz guards getting past every GSW pt-of-attack defender – 11:32 PM
Marcus Thompson
Poole hits a transition three and raises both hands in the air in thanksgiving
Both the Jazz and Warriors have 10 offensive rebounds apiece. But Golden State has a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points. – 11:31 PM
Man, the Jazz are getting hit with a bunch of touch calls in the third quarter – 11:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II
That road trip probably went as well as it could've gone for the Pistons considering how injured they are. They were in every game and got back-to-back wins in Denver and Utah. Now they have a solid stretch of home games coming up as their health improves.
The Jazz made 4 3-pointers in the first half. They’ve already made 4 over the first 4 minutes of the third quarter and just took their first lead of the night. – 11:27 PM
Warriors have 4 starters scoring in double figures – and none of them is Klay – 11:27 PM
Marcus Thompson
After starting 1-for-14, the Jazz have made 7 of 17 from deep to take the lead
Markkanen three… and the Jazz lead! 71-70, mid 3Q. – 11:26 PM
Dalton Johnson
Jazz 71, Warriors 70
The Warriors once led by 17 – 11:26 PM
Markkanen 3. First Utah lead of the night – 11:26 PM
Olynyk played his first good defensive possession of the game and of course gets called for a foul when he beats Curry to the spot – 11:26 PM
Disappointed in the lack of Olynyk Clinic tweets in my feed right now – 11:25 PM
James Edwards III
After beating DEN and UTA on B2B nights, the Pistons end a 6-game, 12-day trip out West taking the best team in the conference to the wire, all without Cunningham, Ivey, Bey and Stewart.
The feeling around Pistons land is far more optimistic right now than when trip started.
The feeling around Pistons land is far more optimistic right now than when trip started. – 11:25 PM
Kelly Olynyk getting all the open corner 3s he wants: 3 of 3 in the first 4 minutes of the second half. Warriors lead down to 2 – 11:25 PM
Olynyk is absolutely scorching to start the third quarter – 11:25 PM
Golden State Warriors
Point Loon
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MHko3kUcno – 11:22 PM
Dalton Johnson
Draymond already has 13 points
His season-high is 14 – 11:21 PM
I am approximately 180 feet away from Draymond Green and I can hear him yelling “PLEASE” at Zach Zarba after going down on the last play. Timeout, GSW. – 11:21 PM
9:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors lead the Jazz 68-63 – 11:21 PM
Golden State Warriors
24 minutes to go.
Let’s get it, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/t3vi9saRo7 – 11:13 PM
Golden State Warriors
compete
compete
compete pic.twitter.com/jRFaxAhH4w – 11:07 PM
At the half: Warriors 59, Jazz 51
– Curry 17, Wiggins 12
– led by as much as 17
– 8 turnovers in Q2, 13 for the half
– Defense: Mostly solid; Jazz 4-26 from 3
– Offense: 25 FGs, 20 assists – 11:05 PM
Warriors committed 8 turnovers in the second quarter but maintain a 59-51 lead over Utah at the break. Golden State led by 17 points early.
Curry: 17 points, 4 rebounds
Wiggins: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
D. Green: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists – 11:04 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors 59, Jazz 51. Utah shot 4-26 from 3, committed 11 TOs (leading to 10 points), allowed 7 O-rebs and 16 second-chance points, and 14 fast-break points. Really lucky to be down only 8. Curry has 17p. Markkanen 12p for the Jazz. NAW gave a good spark off the bench. – 11:04 PM
Golden State Warriors
On top at the half. pic.twitter.com/bI2YWepqRV – 11:03 PM
Kendra Andrews
Warriors fend off a mini Jazz run in the middle of the second — which primarily occurred when both Curry and Green were on the bench — but Utah is lingering, with GSW up just 59-51 at halftime,
Curry has 17 pts and Wiggins has 12, but the Warriors already have 13 turnovers.
Curry has 17 pts and Wiggins has 12, but the Warriors already have 13 turnovers. – 11:03 PM
Warriors up 59-51 on the Jazz at the half. Fun half, I thought.
Jazz just 4-26 from three. Markkanen and Kessler have been excellent. NAW has 4 assists, and has played more than Sexton. – 11:03 PM
Dalton Johnson
Warriors up 59-51 at halftime
–Warriors have 20 assists but 13 turnovers
–Jazz have turned it over 11 times – 11:02 PM
First half done: the Jazz trail the Warriors 59-51….Lauri Markkanen with 12 to lead the Jazz….Sexton with nine – 11:02 PM
Anthony Slater
Draymond Green has taken one 3 in each of the last five games. He's made four of them. Nine first half points tonight. Warriors up eight on the Jazz.
Golden State Warriors
straight to the hoop 🔥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/AtJ0ZRG7rZ – 11:01 PM
Kelly Olynyk has cratered Utah’s defense in the first half – 11:00 PM
Marcus Thompson
Jazz are aggressively overplaying everything, even the post entry passes. It's burning them when they miss but it's creating extra possessions
The Mike Conley/Kelly Olynyk mindmeld stuff is so much of what made this team good…
I do wonder now that Conley out though if it wouldn’t be better to start Kessler instead of Olynyk, though. – 10:58 PM
NAW has to make the right read there. Olynyk wide open in the short corner…..but then the steal and the bucket….great stuff there – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson
13 turnovers for the Warriors in the half
Golden State Warriors
The vision was clear
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/lwDXGM2fd4 – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson
Steph and Klay have both taken charges tonight
Jazz made 2 of their first 20 3-pointers. Now they’ve made 2 of their past 2. – 10:53 PM
fun fact: Walker leads all rookies in total blocks
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/Zi4PK6s8DY – 10:51 PM
Walker Kessler has 6 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds and has really changed this game. – 10:50 PM
Warriors turning the ball over and shooting airballs has helped, but the Jazz are clawing back. Kessler’s made an impact with his energy — 6p, 3r, 3b. Utah trails 45-38 with 6:22 left 2Q. – 10:50 PM
With 4 turnovers in first 5 minutes of Q2, Warriors 14p lead entering the quarter down to 7. Kerr responds with a timeout.
Warriors 45, Jazz 38, 6:22 left in the half. – 10:49 PM
You might have noticed this but the Warriors offense is 26 pts per 100 possessions worse when Steph Curry is not in the game than when he is on the floor – 10:49 PM
Markkanen hits a three off some good ball movement, and Jazz are back in this with a 11-3 run. Down 45-38.
Honestly, there’s some good stuff here. If the Jazz were shooting 28% from three instead of 14%, they’d be winning. – 10:49 PM
Walker Kessler has been absolutely terrific so far…. – 10:49 PM
Dalton Johnson
Warriors lead is down to 7 points, timeout Steve Kerr
Jazz are outscoring them 15-8 to open the second quarter – 10:49 PM
Walker Kessler with an encouraging, nondescript 2-2 performance at the line. – 10:48 PM
Golden State Warriors
Got em’ ⚡️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/4A2i8cLGHb – 10:46 PM
Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119
Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week
They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM
the art of the block
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/fJUtvJdb5m – 10:43 PM
Golden State Warriors
Andrew 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zuK25LHrpk – 10:40 PM
The transition defense the Jazz have played the last week or so has gone from bad to unacceptable…. – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson
After going 0-for-8 from 3 last game, Jordan Poole drains his first try from deep tonight
Stared at his hands going to the other end of the court lol – 10:38 PM
Walker Kessler might legit develop into a DPOY candidate one day – 10:38 PM
On the plus side defensively: Walker Kessler. Bonkers blocks. – 10:36 PM
Dalton Johnson
The Warriors had 12 assists on 16 made shots in the first quarter
Jazz down 35-23 after 1Q.
Offensive big thing is that the Jazz are shooting 2-15 from deep. Defensively… they’re in more trouble, I think. Their screen navigation hasn’t been good enough to keep up with Steph. Which, well, no one’s is, but anyway. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo with two steals and two assists in 4 minutes off the bench in the first quarter
End 1Q: Warriors 37, Jazz 23. Utah went 2-15 from 3, committed 6 turnovers leading to 8p, allowed 4 O-rebs leading to 10p. Golden State also with 22 PITP. Steph Curry 15p on 6-10 shooting. Soooooo … not great. – 10:34 PM
Warriors lead the Jazz 37-23 after one quarter. Stephen Curry has a game-high 15 points on 6/10 shooting. Andrew Wiggins is 2/3 from deep. Golden State is shooting 57.1% from the field. – 10:34 PM
End of the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Warriors 37-23….Steph Curry has been tremendous. He has 15 through one – 10:33 PM
Dalton Johnson
Warriors up 37-23 after the first quarter
Step Curry: 15 points, 6-for-10 from the field, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal – 10:33 PM
If the Jazz decide they WANT to tank, moving Mike Conley off the roster permanently seems like the easiest path to losing most games.
They’ve had one truly good quarter in the last 10 that he’s missed. – 10:33 PM
Marcus Thompson
Utah was 1-for-14 from 3 before Markkanen finally made one. The Jazz keep gunning from deep despite being 7-for-10 inside the arc
Golden State Warriors
Donte ➡️ JP 🆙
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KLZpmXjs7C – 10:32 PM
The Jazz are 1-15 from three…. – 10:32 PM
Marcus Thompson
Utah is 1-for-14 from 3, and still gunning. (7-for-10 from 3)
Is Jordan Clarkson changing his shot? I swear his jump looks different lately from how it usually does – 10:26 PM
If the Nets are going to rely on Kyrie Irving – Seth Curry backcourts they aren’t going to be successful.
Especially when they employ a switch-everything scheme.
And the wings they should be counting on to defend at a high level have been subpar to make matters worse. – 10:24 PM
https://t.co/4cD8IWrV9T pic.twitter.com/xBhi4K5pAx – 10:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He didn’t even have to look
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/yGDXM0fQTg – 10:21 PM
Live-ball turnovers leading to FB points, O-rebs allowed leading to second-chance points … The same problems continue to plague the Jazz, who trail the Warriors 22-14 with 6:24 left 1Q. – 10:21 PM
Utah down 22-14 and Will Hardy calls time. Jazz making it easy for Golden State – 10:20 PM
Vanderbilt had a brilliant pass in the paint to find Sexton for three… and then an inexplicable one on the next possession that was a turnover and Dubs fast-break basket.
Jazz now down 22-14, timeout Hardy. – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson
Warriors up 22-14 at the 6:24 mark
8 assists, no turnovers and shooting 9-for-15 from the field – 10:20 PM
Marcus Thompson
Draymond is turnt tonight
Golden State Warriors
Steph works quick
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1dVtGHRxGw – 10:19 PM
That’s now 10 second chance points on three offensive rebounds. The latest on a missed free throw rebound…Jazz not doing the little things early – 10:19 PM
Another O-reb for the Warriors, another 3 by Wiggins. – 10:19 PM
Jazz have already allowed seven second chance points on two offensive rebounds. Not gonna win this game doing that – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson
Klay with an emphatic fist pump after finding Looney for the And-1
Markkanen got that call on Draymond because that call against Klay was so soft
In reality, the Draymond block was a charge and the Klay charge should’ve been a no call – 10:15 PM
Big call by Zarba to give Draymond the block there instead of Markkanen his 2nd foul… Jazz down 7-5 early. – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors
Starting things off from distance 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/myHEZZHxvm – 10:13 PM
Will Hardy’s been harping on the need for the Jazz to do a better job on the defensive glass. Warriors get an early O-reb, which turns into a Wiggins 3. – 10:13 PM
Andrew Wiggins is picking up where he left off Wednesday, opens the scoring with a 3-pointer. – 10:12 PM
Great jersey matchup in Jazz-Warriors – 10:11 PM
Warriors win the tip. Game on. – 10:10 PM
In transition the Warriors take 42% of their shots as threes in transition. 2nd most in the NBA keep an eye on the Jazz ability to defend the 3 pt line – 10:09 PM
Chris Biderman
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry talks about Game 4 of the NBA Finals and why he was so animated.
Dalton Johnson
Is Jonathan Kuminga the spark the Warriors need off the bench, filling the GP2 void?
No Mike Conley Jr. for Utah. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/BaTVGJgsV8 – 9:51 PM
Golden State Warriors
Time to grind.
Time to shine.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/mtUCYLaM9g – 9:46 PM
Golden State Warriors PR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/SUlqeDAmmX – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors
Friday night.
Feelin’ right. pic.twitter.com/y8xj37ITcL – 9:34 PM
birthday weekend boys
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/UbngoUNHsO – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors
Entering the splash zone 🌊
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/bcZVtFVxvd – 9:22 PM
One of my favorite things about Warriors games is that… oh, I don't know, about 1K-2K people will show up 75 minutes early just to watch Steph warm up
Golden State Warriors
Think fast
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/umEKMCCE4y – 9:11 PM
Golden State Warriors
#DubNation
💙 pic.twitter.com/ZfUCxuqLmj – 9:09 PM
"He probably wanted to play last week." Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion protocols), who is out tonight vs. #Pistons, but hopes to play tomorrow vs. #Jazz. #Suns
“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”
Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC – 9:05 PM
Golden State Warriors
Tonight 🔜🏀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/QRLqcWG1Y8 – 9:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR
This is Philadelphia 76ers Georges Niang's fifth game this season with at least four three-pointers off the bench. He now
He leads the East in both categories and trails only Malik Beasley league-wide.
Jazz Pregame at 7:30 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/0lCOXMP2v5 – 9:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Home for the holidays.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/BgXqs3GeZr – 8:47 PM
Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM
Steve Kerr says the difference between Steph Curry in his 2016 MVP season & today is that now Steph is “ripped,” he’s put on 15lbs of muscle. This season Curry is averaging a 2nd career best 31.6pts, a career high 6.6reb, and 3rd career best 7.2ast per game. Absurd. #DubNation – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
lights, camera, action
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mGAftGAmIl – 8:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr said he recently asked Steph Curry how much weight/muscle he has added in the last 6 or 7 years: 15 pounds
“He’s ripped. … he used to look like your little brother out there.” – 8:23 PM
Steve Kerr says he feels like Draymond Green’s playmaking ability has taken some of the facilitator load off Jordan Poole which has helped him. Kerr says JP3 played great the other night even though shots didn’t fall. #DubNation – 8:22 PM
Steve Kerr says in pregame that he’s been happy with the energy off the bench from Jonathan Kuminga – he’s versatile defensively and has been showing it, while continuing to learn. Kerr says while JK has been getting short minutes, he’s been taking advantage of them. #dubnation – 8:19 PM
First 9-win season for UCLA under Chip Kelly. Bruins are a clunker against Arizona and a couple of plays vs. USC away from being 11-1.
Utah has 3 losses, the only one of those they were just outclassed in was against UCLA. – 8:05 PM
As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:
“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
👋 👋 👋
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/y0uxeehgcG – 7:58 PM
Trolls were getting to Klay Thompson, making a slow start miserable. So, he’s shutting ’em out. Feels great about it: ‘I really learned if you lurk, you’re going to get hurt.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:56 PM
Big drive coming for Utah as UCLA, up seven and getting the rock back, is trying to close out Cal. – 7:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s it. CHA 110, MIN 108.
Bad loss for the Wolves. The missed shots are no big thing. Gonna have those nights. It was the interior defense for much of the game that will leave them shaking their heads.
5-game streak over. Coming back for Warriors on Sunday. – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/lI4nUaFD0o – 7:16 PM
Caught some time with Utah head coach Craig Smith late this afternoon.
Smith hesitated to schedule St. Thomas on Saturday, mostly because yesterday was a travel day and it’s one-day prep.
St. Thomas is no gimme for Utah at the Huntsman Center. – 6:59 PM
Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM
UCLA is playing like it doesn’t want to help Utah. – 5:32 PM
NEW: Tavion Thomas has played his last game at the University of Utah.
Citing a toe injury suffered at Oregon, Thomas announced on Twitter he will focus on the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.
A difficult legacy to unpack for Thomas: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 5:21 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 83 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss an incredible stat about Mike Conley.
Listen to it here 👇
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball pic.twitter.com/4nICW0z7ZA – 4:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is still up for debate. Steph Curry knows who should’ve won it. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/ste… – 4:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry found his fellow Splash Brother on a long outlet pass, Klay Thompson slammed a one-handed dunk at the rim against the Clippers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/23/wat… – 4:00 PM
