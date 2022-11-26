ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

wchstv.com

Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man accused of sending obscene messages to juvenile

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a teacher faces a charge after school resource officers were made aware of possible inappropriate messages being sent through Snapchat to students at Logan Middle School. Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, who was a teacher at the middle school, was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Boone County teenager reported missing found safe

BIM, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:19 a.m. 11/30/22. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Wesley Roberts, 14, has been located, the sheriff's office said. ORIGINAL STORY. Boone County deputies are searching for a missing teenager. Deputies said they...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

