CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO