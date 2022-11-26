Read full article on original website
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
Louisiana man dead after officer involved shooting on I-77 in Mercer County
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, […]
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
East End business owners speak out following Par Mar store raid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — People who live and work near a now-shuttered East End convenience store at the center of a drug raid this week in Charleston feel the change is like night and day. "The fears are going to be gone for one, and then there's going to...
More details released about six arrests made following drug raids on East End
BOTTOM (left to right): Jemel Waters, Beverly Lewis, Bryant Williams (Charleston Police Department) CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court documents shed more light into a major drug investigation by Charleston police that centered around drug activity police said was taking place in and around an East End gas station. Police...
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Boone County teenager reported missing found safe
BIM, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:19 a.m. 11/30/22. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Wesley Roberts, 14, has been located, the sheriff's office said. ORIGINAL STORY. Boone County deputies are searching for a missing teenager. Deputies said they...
