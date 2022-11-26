Read full article on original website
Js Travelers
3d ago
What a stupid plan."The great heist!"This guy probably thought he was a stable genius!I am glad he didn't hurt anybody!
dog mama
3d ago
is anyone else angry about this guy's short sentence?
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Man convicted in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been found guilty. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts on Tuesday in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, who is a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. A court official says deliberations lasted only about an hour.
Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State
Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide
Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch for an ambulance call just before midnight.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges
(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
Man shot by Goodhue Co. deputy charged with assaulting peace officer
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man shot by a deputy in Red Wing last week will be charged with assaulting a police officer in the altercation that led up to the event. Following the shooting, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is releasing more information about who was involved, and what it believes happened.
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home
Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
THIRD UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
THIRD UPDATE: On Monday, November 28, 2022, Damien Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by...
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Prior Lake standoff: Suspect with mental health issues facing 8 charges
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are recommending eight charges for a man who fled officers and then barricaded himself inside a family’s home, leading to a roughly nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Prior Lake on Friday. Investigators believe the 31-year-old man is homeless and has mental...
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
Planned robbery sees three shot, crime scene spanning multiple blocks: charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man will face charges for his alleged involvement in a planned robbery and shooting that left two people dead across a two-block crime scene on Lake Street. According to police, on April 12, 2021, officers responded to the scenes of two homicides and a...
Minneapolis and St. Paul declare snow emergencies starting Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have issued snow emergencies starting Tuesday night after the Twin Cities have been blanketed with some snow. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
