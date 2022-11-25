ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY
Times Herald-Record

What's next for two Sullivan County school districts after defeat of merger proposal?

A month after a merger plan was rejected by voters, two Sullivan County school districts are likely to wait several months before testing the waters again. With a combined enrollment of about 600 students and falling, Livingston Manor and Roscoe school districts have been considering a merger. However, voters rejected the proposal in a straw vote in October.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Christmas tree lights up holiday spirit in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – Dozens gathered on the lawn of Port Jervis’ City Hall Saturday evening for the city’s annual. Holiday Tree Lighting, complete with music, refreshments, and a chance to visit and take photos with. Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday music provided by the lively Broome Street...
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
MAHOPAC, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Avon’s R&D building for sale

SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
SUFFERN, NY
FOX 61

Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Sullivan County

WHITE LAKE – A 30-year-old Wappingers Falls woman was killed Monday morning when her 2020 Toyota Rav4 crossed over the double yellow line on Route 17B in White Lake and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck head-on. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the Dutchess County woman, identified as Angela Theodoseau, was killed in the 9:07 a.m. crash.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000

MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
MONTICELLO, NY
Bryce Gruber

Here's Where to Buy A Christmas Tree in Ulster County This Weekend

It's that time of the year! Thanksgiving is officially behind us and Christmas is on the way. Whether you're looking for a tall, mighty tree to rival to fill a chalet with vaulted ceilings or a compact, bushy little fir—this list is sure to please. From Accord to Woodstock and everywhere in between, here's where to score gorgeous tree in Ulster County this weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

