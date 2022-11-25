Read full article on original website
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
News 12
Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years
The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
What's next for two Sullivan County school districts after defeat of merger proposal?
A month after a merger plan was rejected by voters, two Sullivan County school districts are likely to wait several months before testing the waters again. With a combined enrollment of about 600 students and falling, Livingston Manor and Roscoe school districts have been considering a merger. However, voters rejected the proposal in a straw vote in October.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Christmas tree lights up holiday spirit in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – Dozens gathered on the lawn of Port Jervis’ City Hall Saturday evening for the city’s annual. Holiday Tree Lighting, complete with music, refreshments, and a chance to visit and take photos with. Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday music provided by the lively Broome Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State audit says Port Jervis school district levied more taxes than needed
PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis City School District officials and the Board of Education did not effectively manage the district’s financial condition, and as a result, the district levied more taxes than needed to fund operations, according to an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The review,...
Hudson Valley City In Search Of Blue 35-Foot Christmas Tree
When we think about getting a Christmas tree, do we think about what color we would get? Typically, we head to the store or a local Christmas tree farm and grab a Christmas tree in green. However, in stores, there may be other options such as white or silver. It...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plans continue for construction of a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office
GOSHEN – Construction should begin in the spring on a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. The current facilities are operating in mobile units on the grounds of the county’s emergency services center. The new permanent offices will also be built at the same site in the Town of Goshen.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall
A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Avon’s R&D building for sale
SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You might think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History. What is this 'thing' and was the Mid-Hudson Bridge...
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal fire in Kingston
KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Sullivan County
WHITE LAKE – A 30-year-old Wappingers Falls woman was killed Monday morning when her 2020 Toyota Rav4 crossed over the double yellow line on Route 17B in White Lake and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck head-on. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the Dutchess County woman, identified as Angela Theodoseau, was killed in the 9:07 a.m. crash.
Thanksgiving Fire Burns Through Hudson Valley, New York Home
A Hudson Valley family had their Thanksgiving ruined due to a home fire. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, around 3:15 p.m., the Sparrowbush Engine Company was alerted for a reported structure fire with possible entrapment in Greenwood Trailer Park. Thanksgiving Fire Rips Through Orange County, New York Home. The Sparrowbush...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000
MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Memories: When the Monsey Hotel Was Slated to Be Transformed Into Yeshiva Dorms
Last week we wrote about the demise of the Monsey Hotel at the corner of Route 59 and Route 306, where weary train commuters would be able to rest after a long journey in times gone by. But as times changed, so did the hotel change, and it became a rooming house for welfare recipients, and the building deteriorated.
Here's Where to Buy A Christmas Tree in Ulster County This Weekend
It's that time of the year! Thanksgiving is officially behind us and Christmas is on the way. Whether you're looking for a tall, mighty tree to rival to fill a chalet with vaulted ceilings or a compact, bushy little fir—this list is sure to please. From Accord to Woodstock and everywhere in between, here's where to score gorgeous tree in Ulster County this weekend.
Thanksgiving Crash: Vehicle Crashes Into Ulster County House According to Police
A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County. Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue. Minivan Crashes Into...
