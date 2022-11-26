ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Lake, IL

1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

NTSB to investigate deadly plane crash in Wonder Lake 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.

