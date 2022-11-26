ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'Home' Coming: Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell explore Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — As we continue into the holiday season, 3News is celebrating all the things we love about our hometowns in our "Home" Coming series. Although 'What's Now' anchor Christi Paul grew up in Bellevue near Sandusky, since she moved back to Northeast Ohio from Atlanta, she's been taking the opportunity to get out and about with her family to rediscover some of our region's special places and towns.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Celebrate the season with Cleveland’s festive holiday pop-up bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toast the holiday season at one of Cleveland’s best pop-up bars. The city known for its Christmas Ale is no stranger to eating, drinking and being merry. Patrons can cuddle up to a cozy fire or mingle with the joyous sounds of Christmas music with a holiday martini in hand. If ornaments, glitz, and holiday merriment are your thing, be sure to stop by one of these hot spots.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy