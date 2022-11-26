Read full article on original website
WKYC
Wild Mouse roller coaster track completed at Cedar Point: See the photos
SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Tuesday, Cedar Point announced that they have cleared a big step in preparations to open their newest ride for the 2023 summer season!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. In a...
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
'Home' Coming: Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell explore Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — As we continue into the holiday season, 3News is celebrating all the things we love about our hometowns in our "Home" Coming series. Although 'What's Now' anchor Christi Paul grew up in Bellevue near Sandusky, since she moved back to Northeast Ohio from Atlanta, she's been taking the opportunity to get out and about with her family to rediscover some of our region's special places and towns.
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
Celebrate the season with Cleveland’s festive holiday pop-up bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toast the holiday season at one of Cleveland’s best pop-up bars. The city known for its Christmas Ale is no stranger to eating, drinking and being merry. Patrons can cuddle up to a cozy fire or mingle with the joyous sounds of Christmas music with a holiday martini in hand. If ornaments, glitz, and holiday merriment are your thing, be sure to stop by one of these hot spots.
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
clevelandmagazine.com
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights get holiday happy (photos)
BROOK PARK – Merrymakers had plenty of ways to enjoy the wonderful weather and channel their inner elves by attending tree lighting festivals in Brook Park and Middleburg Heights on Friday (Nov. 25). In Brook Park, a nighttime parade and fireworks illuminated the faces of hundreds of people who...
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Safety improvement to Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd Street intersection, one of Ohio's 150 most dangerous, completed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that work has been completed on the U.S. Route 422 (Kinsman Rd.) at E. 93rd St. intersection safety improvement project in Cleveland. The intersection was identified as one of the 150 most dangerous in Ohio by ODOT in 2019...
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
