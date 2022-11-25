Sure, Wrigley Field is known for baseball but come winter, it turns into an extravagant holiday event with plenty of activities to keep you entertained throughout the chilly months ahead. Keep reading for a sneak peek at the fantastical seasonal event: This year, Winterland is extending onto the iconic Wrigley Field. Step foot on the infamous greenery for a fantastic winter wonderland experience featuring a series of engaging games, like ice bumper cars, and carnival rides. There’s so much fun to be had at the annual event! Bundle up and embrace adventure with a trip down the ice slide, or cozy up and enjoy a perfect treat with a make your own s’mores kit! Winterland is filled with on-field games, and new rides like the Winter Tube, the Infield Express, and the Winter Whirl. Don’t miss out on a scenic view of the field with a nostalgic train ride on the brand new holiday train. Embrace heights with a trip around the nostalgic carousel, then lace-up a pair of skates and hit the ice for a whirl around the iconic rink!

1 DAY AGO