A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

CANTERBURY, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO