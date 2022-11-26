ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Grove, GA

YAHOO!

3 men arrested in connection to string of car break-ins

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three men regarding a recent string of car break-ins. Jaeson Collins and Brandon Houser, both 21, and Dontavious Houser, 19, all of Macon, committed the crimes early Friday, checking for locked cars, according to police. 12 cars were entered in...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YAHOO!

4 minors arrested for string of carjackings, Walmart theft, deputies say

Deputies arrested four minors Thursday in connection to a string of carjacking incidents. Bibb County Sheriff officials said the two boys and two girls were arrested in connection with the carjackings that took place on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
YAHOO!

Second arrest made in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery

A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.
CANTERBURY, NH
YAHOO!

Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DECATUR, GA
YAHOO!

Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
MANISTEE, MI
YAHOO!

Large deposit of rare elements and minerals discovered in northern Maine

Nov. 27—Geologists have discovered a large concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals highly prized by the U.S. defense, technology and alternative energy industries in 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It is still too early to know the exact size and composition of...
MAINE STATE

