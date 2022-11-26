Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North Cobb Regional Library to...
YAHOO!
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500 block of Old Highway...
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
YAHOO!
3 men arrested in connection to string of car break-ins
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three men regarding a recent string of car break-ins. Jaeson Collins and Brandon Houser, both 21, and Dontavious Houser, 19, all of Macon, committed the crimes early Friday, checking for locked cars, according to police. 12 cars were entered in...
YAHOO!
4 minors arrested for string of carjackings, Walmart theft, deputies say
Deputies arrested four minors Thursday in connection to a string of carjacking incidents. Bibb County Sheriff officials said the two boys and two girls were arrested in connection with the carjackings that took place on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
YAHOO!
Second arrest made in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery
A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.
YAHOO!
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
YAHOO!
Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard
Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago. Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
YAHOO!
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
YAHOO!
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
YAHOO!
Large deposit of rare elements and minerals discovered in northern Maine
Nov. 27—Geologists have discovered a large concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals highly prized by the U.S. defense, technology and alternative energy industries in 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It is still too early to know the exact size and composition of...
YAHOO!
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
YAHOO!
Cottage Grove head-on collision injures pregnant woman; Nebraska man arrested on suspicion of DUI
Authorities say a Nebraska man driving the wrong way Friday night in Cottage Grove crashed head on into another vehicle, injuring a woman who was 34 weeks pregnant. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Keats Avenue near 70th Street, according to Cottage Grove police. The woman was taken to...
YAHOO!
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
Comments / 0