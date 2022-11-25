Read full article on original website
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling drained, gaining or dropping a couple of kilos, or having hassle sleeping? If that's the case, you've loads of firm. These frequent complaints may be signs of a myriad of situations, together with problems of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how have you learnt whether or not or to not be involved?
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
myzeo.com
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Thyroid Problems?
Did you know studies show that 12% of Americans have a thyroid condition? The concerning thing is also that some of these people also aren’t aware that they have it. If you or a loved one has an overactive or underactive thyroid, it’s important to catch these problems early so that action can be taken to reverse the changes in your thyroid and your body before they cause permanent damage.
How A Leaky Gut Can Worsen Your Asthma Symptoms
Research tells us that our gut is connected to almost every aspect of our overall health. Read on to find out how a leaky gut may worsen asthma symptoms.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of ALS?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease is a progressive, fatal type of motor neuron disease. ALS affects motor neurons, which control voluntary muscles. These muscles help with functions, such as chewing, talking, and moving arms and legs. Symptoms worsen gradually, causing difficulty walking, swallowing, and, eventually, breathing.
cohaitungchi.com
The Role of Illness-Related Beliefs in Depressive, Anxiety, and Anger Symptoms: An On-line Survey in Women With Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is a typical medical syndrome attributable to a rise in focus of Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) above the traditional reference vary and a decline of the extent of free thyroxine (fT4). Subclinical hypothyroidism is recognized when TSH ranges are above the usual vary however ranges of fT4 fall inside the reference vary for the inhabitants (1). The signs of hypothyroidism embrace fatigue, sensitivity to chilly, dry pores and skin, sleepiness, weight acquire, constipation, and psychological issues (2). Overt hypothyroidism is handled with thyroid hormones [Levothyroxine; (3)] and subclinical hypothyroidism additionally typically wants such supplementation. Hypothyroidism primarily impacts folks aged 30–60 and girls represent about 80% of sufferers. In america' Nationwide Well being and Vitamin Examination Survey (NHANES III), overt hypothyroidism was detected in 0.5% of the inhabitants whereas its subclinical type was present in 0.7% of the final inhabitants (4). Different research have proven that hypothyroidism might have an effect on 3–8.5% of the inhabitants (5) and ought to be considered a rising, world well being downside which might considerably adversely have an effect on high quality of life (6–8).
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
cohaitungchi.com
Thyroid Disease Symptoms May Surprise You
If you’re like most people in Goodyear, you’ve heard of the thyroid and might even know somebody with a disorder, but the sheer number and variety of possible symptoms associated with thyroid disease will probably surprise you. It surprises us — and we’re the experts!. Getting...
Medical News Today
Causes of sudden onset joint pain and fatigue
Lots of things can cause sudden onset joint pain and fatigue, including the flu and some medications. In some cases, joint pain and fatigue are symptoms of a chronic condition. “Sudden onset” means the symptoms begin without warning. Sudden onset does not always mean something is seriously wrong, though.
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Thyroid disorder may not show symptoms until pregnancy
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’m five months pregnant and was just diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I’ve never had thyroid problems before. Could this diagnosis be connected to my pregnancy? Will the hypothyroidism go away after I have my baby?. ANSWER: It’s likely that the hypothyroidism was triggered by your pregnancy,...
