Drying Out Sunday
SUNDAY/MONDAY/TUESDAY: Rain clears out by Sunrise Sunday morning, and we start off next week dry and mild. Temperatures reach the low to mid 60s Sunday, and flirt with 70° by Tuesday. A few showers could return to the state by Tuesday evening, especially in West Alabama.
WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front moves through the state on Wednesday. The environment ahead of the front should support a line of strong to severe storms that will move from northwest to southeast across the state through the day. A Weather Aware is in place Wednesday for the potential for strong to severe storms.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Cooler and drier weather moves in behind the front. Highs drop into the 50s and overnight lows dip back into the 30s and 40s.
Storm Team 7 Day
