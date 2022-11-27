ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Drying Out Sunday

By Michael Haynes, Alex Puckett
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ok22C_0jNwYvcQ00

SUNDAY/MONDAY/TUESDAY: Rain clears out by Sunrise Sunday morning, and we start off next week dry and mild. Temperatures reach the low to mid 60s Sunday, and flirt with 70° by Tuesday. A few showers could return to the state by Tuesday evening, especially in West Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3ILU_0jNwYvcQ00

WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front moves through the state on Wednesday. The environment ahead of the front should support a line of strong to severe storms that will move from northwest to southeast across the state through the day. A Weather Aware is in place Wednesday for the potential for strong to severe storms.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Cooler and drier weather moves in behind the front. Highs drop into the 50s and overnight lows dip back into the 30s and 40s.

Storm Team 7 Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxQsV_0jNwYvcQ00

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXtVi_0jNwYvcQ00

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Sunny today ahead of a freeze tonight

RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through South Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva, and Abbeville.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather

Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Act now ahead of possible severe weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding.  While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes.  Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Flash Flood Watch For Tonight

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED FLOOD WATCH. MARION-LAMAR-FAYETTE-WINSTON-WALKER-BLOUNT-ETOWAH-CALHOUN-CHEROKEE-CLEBURNE-JEFFERSON-ST. CLAIR- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF SULLIGENT, MOODY, CENTRE, FAYETTE, HEFLIN, BIRMINGHAM, PELL CITY, JASPER, VERNON, ONEONTA, DOUBLE SPRINGS, GADSDEN, HOOVER, ANNISTON, AND HAMILTON. 504 PM CST TUE NOV 29 2022. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. * WHAT…FLASH FLOODING CAUSED...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Moderate, enhanced risk areas expanded

------ TORNADO WATCH: The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for parts of Alabama which is set to expire at 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. Areas include Birmingham, Clanton, Demopolis, Greeneville, Jasper, Monroeville, Montgomery, Thomasville, and Troy. In the watch area, a few tornadoes...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama storm shelter locations

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Starstruck: How a cosmic collision impacted Alabama’s Ann Hodges

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy