Get free sub with donation at Firehouse Subs holiday toy drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thirteen Firehouse Subs locations are hosting a one-day holiday toy drive tomorrow, Nov. 26.

The drive will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and toys will be donated to patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).

Patrons are encouraged to bring in a new, unwrapped gift and those that do will receive a free medium sub of their choice.

Firehouse Subs are specifically searching for the following toys, as they are desperately needed:

Craft and color supplies (coloring book, crayons, markers, Play-Doh)

Toys (Barbies, action figures, building blocks, infant rattles)

Books, puzzles, and board games

The drive will be available in most Hampton Roads Firehouse Subs locations, with the exception of the Nexcom (1560 Mall Dr. Norfolk) location.

All donations will benefit CHKD. To find the closest restaurant to you, visit FirehouseSubs.com/Find-A-Firehouse .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.