Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO