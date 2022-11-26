Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Griggs drops 31 in Kelly win over Malden
MALDEN, Mo. — Jada Griggs scored a game-high 31 points, leading Kelly to a 65-61 season-opening win at Malden on Monday, Nov. 28. Aleya King, Brooke Dirnberger and Kayleigh Holman each added eight points for the Lady Hawks (1-0), while Brydon Maddox led the Green Wave (0-2) with 24.
semoball.com
'Tough' SEMO Conference play gets underway tonight
You can certainly make this definitive statement regarding fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen: He has little fear when it comes to scheduling tough competition. The Bearcats will open their 2022-23 season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Events Center against the defending MSHSAA Class...
semoball.com
Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets
This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
semoball.com
Kelly boat races Bell City in the opening round of the Oran Tournament
ORAN, Mo. — Kelly opened the season with smothering defense and a lethal offensive attack, obliterating Bell City 95-42 in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The second-seeded Hawks (2-0) led from start to finish and were never seriously threatened by the seventh-seeded Cubs...
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
Eagles rout Scott County Central in Oran Tournament; top-seeded Advance annihilates Oran JV
ORAN, Mo. — It took a couple of minutes for Oran to warm up offensively, but once they did, they put on a clinic in an 81-41 win over visiting Scott County Central in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 26. The sixth-seeded Braves (0-1)...
semoball.com
Current River Classic ends with exciting second day
VAN BUREN - If the first weekend of boys basketball at the Current River Classic at Van Buren High School is any indication on how the season will play out, then hoops fans could be in store for a memorable campaign. Twin Rivers used a deep bench and superb conditioning...
semoball.com
Redhawk MBB don't do 'little things' early in tight loss
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad did a valiant job on Sunday of continually climbing a mountain in the form of UC Davis in the second game of the Cream City Classic at Milwaukee. However, in many ways, it was the Redhawks, who continually put themselves in the position of having to climb that mountain because of inept offensive execution.
semoball.com
Portageville splits a pair of games at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Portageville boys basketball team started the season by switching a pair of games at the Riverbend Shootout at New Madrid County Central High School this past weekend. The Bulldogs (1-1) opened the event with 62-56 loss to Covington despite a game-high 32 points from...
semoball.com
Redhawk WBB Notes: SEMO drops a pair in Florida tourney
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball squad dropped a pair of games in the UCF Thanksgiving Classic in Orlando over the weekend. The Redhawks (2-4) opened play with a 66-49 loss to Rhode Island on Saturday, before falling to the host Knights 67-41 on Sunday. Against the Rams, SEMO's Kennedi...
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Nov. 28: Cape Central gets by Poplar Bluff, 56-47
Cape Central (1-0) won the fourth quarter by five points to get past Poplar Bluff (0-2) with a 56-47 win in the first round of the SEMO Conference Tournament in Kennett. Senior Rakiara Bogan led the Tigers in points with 24 in the game, including 12 in the fourth. Sophomore Paola Gonzalez’s 15 points finished second for Central.
semoball.com
In-house recruiting begins immediately for SEMO FB
The disappointing 34-24 loss on Saturday by Southeast Missouri State football at Montana in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs wasn’t even 30 minutes old when Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz acknowledged the reality facing him. “What makes the loss so sad,” Matukewicz said, “is that 2022 is over,...
semoball.com
Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been near Cave Spring on the Current River in Missouri to help with an investigation.
kbsi23.com
Some things to remember as winter approaches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
kbia.org
‘Kyle was accidentally killed by his best friend in a gun accident. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with.’
Debbie Merciers is the Market Manager at the Downtown Poplar Bluff Famer’s Market. She spoke with the Missouri on Mic team in Poplar Bluff in July. She spoke about losing her son, Kyle, in a gun accident several years ago. Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to...
KFVS12
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking...
