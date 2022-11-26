ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie, MO

semoball.com

Griggs drops 31 in Kelly win over Malden

MALDEN, Mo. — Jada Griggs scored a game-high 31 points, leading Kelly to a 65-61 season-opening win at Malden on Monday, Nov. 28. Aleya King, Brooke Dirnberger and Kayleigh Holman each added eight points for the Lady Hawks (1-0), while Brydon Maddox led the Green Wave (0-2) with 24.
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

'Tough' SEMO Conference play gets underway tonight

You can certainly make this definitive statement regarding fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen: He has little fear when it comes to scheduling tough competition. The Bearcats will open their 2022-23 season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Events Center against the defending MSHSAA Class...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets

This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
HOLCOMB, MO
semoball.com

Kelly boat races Bell City in the opening round of the Oran Tournament

ORAN, Mo. — Kelly opened the season with smothering defense and a lethal offensive attack, obliterating Bell City 95-42 in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The second-seeded Hawks (2-0) led from start to finish and were never seriously threatened by the seventh-seeded Cubs...
BELL CITY, MO
semoball.com

NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
NEW MADRID, MO
semoball.com

Current River Classic ends with exciting second day

VAN BUREN - If the first weekend of boys basketball at the Current River Classic at Van Buren High School is any indication on how the season will play out, then hoops fans could be in store for a memorable campaign. Twin Rivers used a deep bench and superb conditioning...
VAN BUREN, MO
semoball.com

Redhawk MBB don't do 'little things' early in tight loss

The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad did a valiant job on Sunday of continually climbing a mountain in the form of UC Davis in the second game of the Cream City Classic at Milwaukee. However, in many ways, it was the Redhawks, who continually put themselves in the position of having to climb that mountain because of inept offensive execution.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Portageville splits a pair of games at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Portageville boys basketball team started the season by switching a pair of games at the Riverbend Shootout at New Madrid County Central High School this past weekend. The Bulldogs (1-1) opened the event with 62-56 loss to Covington despite a game-high 32 points from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Redhawk WBB Notes: SEMO drops a pair in Florida tourney

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball squad dropped a pair of games in the UCF Thanksgiving Classic in Orlando over the weekend. The Redhawks (2-4) opened play with a 66-49 loss to Rhode Island on Saturday, before falling to the host Knights 67-41 on Sunday. Against the Rams, SEMO's Kennedi...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

In-house recruiting begins immediately for SEMO FB

The disappointing 34-24 loss on Saturday by Southeast Missouri State football at Montana in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs wasn’t even 30 minutes old when Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz acknowledged the reality facing him. “What makes the loss so sad,” Matukewicz said, “is that 2022 is over,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
CHARLESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)

Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
darnews.com

God puts people where they need to be

Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

Some things to remember as winter approaches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
KFVS12

Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

