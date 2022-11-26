SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO