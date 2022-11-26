ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

BYU a 7-seed in NCAA volleyball tournament; Utah State dancing, too

PROVO — The NCAA women's volleyball tournament unveiled its 64-team bracket Sunday night, and two local schools are headed to the Big Dance. Utah State will face No. 6 Arkansas in a quadrant that also includes Loyola Marymount and third-seeded Oregon, while BYU drew the No. 7 seed against James Madison in a quadrant that also includes No. 2 Pittsburgh and Colgate.
sports360az.com

Top AZ Offensive Lineman Makes Commitment

The top offensive lineman and No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Arizona made his college commitment early Sunday evening. Highland’s Caleb Lomu announced his decision to continue his football career at Utah following the Ute’s win over Colorado on Saturday. The four-star offensive lineman had nearly...
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
ksl.com

BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale

SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ksl.com

New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
saltlakemagazine.com

Angry Korean Opens a New Cottonwood Heights Location

I’ve wanted to try out The Angry Korean, one of the hottest fusion restaurants in Utah, for quite some time. However, the original brick-and-mortar location in South Jordan is a little outside my usual stomping ground. Which is why I was hugely excited about seeing a new location open in the Cottonwood Heights area.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT

