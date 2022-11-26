Read full article on original website
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down
On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge." Tuiaki has...
ksl.com
BYU a 7-seed in NCAA volleyball tournament; Utah State dancing, too
PROVO — The NCAA women's volleyball tournament unveiled its 64-team bracket Sunday night, and two local schools are headed to the Big Dance. Utah State will face No. 6 Arkansas in a quadrant that also includes Loyola Marymount and third-seeded Oregon, while BYU drew the No. 7 seed against James Madison in a quadrant that also includes No. 2 Pittsburgh and Colgate.
247Sports
Could BYU benefit from David Shaw's Stanford departure?
BYU took down Stanford in the 2022 regular season finale last night. The Cougars moved to 7-5 on the season, rebounding after a winless October. BYU's season hasn't been.
sports360az.com
Top AZ Offensive Lineman Makes Commitment
The top offensive lineman and No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Arizona made his college commitment early Sunday evening. Highland’s Caleb Lomu announced his decision to continue his football career at Utah following the Ute’s win over Colorado on Saturday. The four-star offensive lineman had nearly...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Colorado
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Colorado.
ksl.com
BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale
SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
Press conference following Colorado's 63-21 loss to Utah
Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford, tight end Brady Russell and cornerback Nikko Reed fielded questions after Colorado's 63-21 loss to Utah:
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
ksl.com
New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time
SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
LIVE: Winter storm may bring heavy snowfall to parts of Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
KUTV
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
saltlakemagazine.com
Angry Korean Opens a New Cottonwood Heights Location
I’ve wanted to try out The Angry Korean, one of the hottest fusion restaurants in Utah, for quite some time. However, the original brick-and-mortar location in South Jordan is a little outside my usual stomping ground. Which is why I was hugely excited about seeing a new location open in the Cottonwood Heights area.
