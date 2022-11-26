ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ChargerReport

Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and safety Nasir Adderley (thumb). Cornerback Michael Davis (knee) is questionable after suffering an injury during Thursday's practice, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he expects him to play. The Cardinals ruled out five players Friday afternoon, featuring...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Chargers Overwhelming Favorites Against The Spread vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may be the home team on Sunday, but there's no mistaking who the real favorites are before the matchup takes place. The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 12 as 1.5 point favorites against the Cardinals in what is essentially a must-win game for both sides. Although the...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Rams-Chiefs, Saints-49ers, Chargers-Cards, more

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league. Travis Kelce reeled in a 39-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early. Momentum was on Kansas City's side in this one, as the Chiefs built their lead to 20-3 midway through the third quarter.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Analyst Jason Garrett Creeps Out NFL Fans with Robot-Like Smile

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might give great analysis during his appearances on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, but that’s the last thing anyone wants to talk about. It’s his “robot-like” smile that captivated NFL fans over the weekend. Garrett works as part of...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Chargers

GLENDALE -- After going back and forth with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Arizona Cardinals currently lead at halftime 17-14. Arizona won the toss and deferred until the second half, allowing Justin Herbert and company the opportunity to possess the ball first. The Chargers appeared to be on their way...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Unlikely to Play vs. Chargers, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back Marquise Brown when the Los Angeles Chargers arrive to State Farm Stadium, but their receiving corps has taken losses throughout the week. Rondale Moore was previously ruled out after playing just two snaps and injuring his groin in last week's loss against the 49ers. Greg...
ChargerReport

Chargers at Cardinals Game Day Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers enter Sunday's game against the Cardinals trying to get back in the win column for the first time since Week 9. The last two games for the Chargers have resulted in crushing losses coming down to the final minute of the fourth quarter. With their back up against the wall, facing little room for mistakes moving forward, the Chargers are a team who's faced adversity quite regularly this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Ravens: Players to watch

Fresh off its Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the banged-up 7-3 Baltimore Ravens. These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball. WRs Marvin Jones and Zay Jones. Baltimore boasts one of the best cornerbacks in the league...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Bucs-Browns, Bears-Jets, Bengals-Titans, more

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league. Add Anthony Schwartz to the many weapons Cleveland can employ out of its backfield. The wideout took a double reverse for 31 yards to get the Browns on the board right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy