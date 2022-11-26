Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
KU Sports
An overview of the 6-6 Kansas football team's 2022 bowl prospects
There has been some question, concern and confusion among Kansas fans surrounding whether the 6-6 Jayhawks are a lock to play in a bowl this postseason. They are. And we’ll officially know which bowl they’ll be playing in one week from today, when the bowl pairings are announced on ESPN.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas falls to K-State in Sunflower Showdown
Kansas football's season finale resulted in a 47-27 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start as they recovered a muffed punt, and scored just one play later on a senior wide receiver Malik Knowles five-yard touchdown run to put K-State up 7-0, just one minute and 55 seconds into the game.
University Daily Kansan
Special teams dooms Jayhawks in loss to Kansas State
The Jayhawks were just a few plays away from seeing a different fate in their 47-27 loss to Kansas State, as the special teams units for Kansas had some unforgiving mistakes. “We got beat in every area of special teams,” said head coach Lance Leipold. The bleeding started for...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Bobby Pettiford set to miss time due to injury suffered against Tennessee, Bill Self says
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
University Daily Kansan
Texas Tech sweeps Kansas volleyball in the final regular season match
Texas Tech swept Kansas in Lubbock, Tex. at the United Supermarkets Arena on Nov. 25. The Jayhawks finished the regular season 18-10 and 8-8 in the Big 12. Grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley had seven kills for a match-high .636 hitting percentage. The Red Raiders opened up the match with...
KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Cost of talking to family from prison strains inmates' ties
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves two people dead
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Ford Ranger traveling south on I-635 approaching I-70 was driving aggressively and went off the road to the right. The Ford continue through the ditch and went airborne after […]
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Comments / 0