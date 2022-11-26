ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KU Sports

An overview of the 6-6 Kansas football team's 2022 bowl prospects

There has been some question, concern and confusion among Kansas fans surrounding whether the 6-6 Jayhawks are a lock to play in a bowl this postseason. They are. And we’ll officially know which bowl they’ll be playing in one week from today, when the bowl pairings are announced on ESPN.
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas falls to K-State in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas football's season finale resulted in a 47-27 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start as they recovered a muffed punt, and scored just one play later on a senior wide receiver Malik Knowles five-yard touchdown run to put K-State up 7-0, just one minute and 55 seconds into the game.
MANHATTAN, KS
University Daily Kansan

Special teams dooms Jayhawks in loss to Kansas State

The Jayhawks were just a few plays away from seeing a different fate in their 47-27 loss to Kansas State, as the special teams units for Kansas had some unforgiving mistakes. “We got beat in every area of special teams,” said head coach Lance Leipold. The bleeding started for...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Texas Tech sweeps Kansas volleyball in the final regular season match

Texas Tech swept Kansas in Lubbock, Tex. at the United Supermarkets Arena on Nov. 25. The Jayhawks finished the regular season 18-10 and 8-8 in the Big 12. Grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley had seven kills for a match-high .636 hitting percentage. The Red Raiders opened up the match with...
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves two people dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Ford Ranger traveling south on I-635 approaching I-70 was driving aggressively and went off the road to the right. The Ford continue through the ditch and went airborne after […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE

