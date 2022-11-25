ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mexican officials file charges against American in tourist’s death, call for extradition

By Mike Andrews, Morgan Frances, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0r4F_0jNwT0Dv00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) — Mexican officials are calling for an American woman to be extradited after filing charges against her for the death of another American woman last month.

Shanquella Robinson, well known for her business braiding hair, was at a villa in Mexico’s San Jose del Cabo in late October with a group of friends celebrating someone’s birthday. The 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina turned up dead after just one day on vacation.

According to Sub-Prosecutor Antonio Lopez Rodriguez, evidence indicated Robinson died in “a direct attack, not an accident,” that was “apparently caused” by one of her friends.

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they would carry out the procedures to have the suspect, an unidentified American woman, be extradited. The case is being treated as a potential homicide.

The Attorney General of the State of Baja California will also investigate potential cover-ups or omissions regarding the investigation into Robinson’s death. Nexstar’s WJZY previously reported discrepancies between police reports made after Robinson was found dead and autopsy findings.

A police officer investigating the case in Mexico told WJZY that Robinson’s friend told authorities “she had alcohol poisoning” before her death.

Her family said the friends told them the same story.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Sallamondra Robinson told WJZY earlier this month.

An autopsy later revealed that Shanquella Robinson had a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation – instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

Robinson’s mother told WJZY, “When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol. [They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

WJZY also obtained a video that shows the alleged attack in the vacation villa. The video appears to show a woman charging at Robinson, who was naked, ad delivering several punches and kicks to her head and neck.

In the video, someone urges ‘Quella’ to fight back.

“Quella, can you at least fight back?” a man is heard saying to which she answers, “No.”

The FBI previously confirmed it had opened an investigation into the Charlotte woman’s death as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital

Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk …. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F71X8H. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB

Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Read more:...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin has died at age 61 after a long battle with cancer. His chief of staff, Tara Rountree, announced his death Monday night in a statement, saying “valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013 … the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

No injuries following house fire on Manchester Ave …. Woman dead, man arrested following domestic-related …. Man arrested, accused in string of weekend robberies …. $50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly …. WAVY News 10. Norfolk looks to purchase ‘the only waterfront laundromat …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy