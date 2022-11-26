ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Comments / 18

Tonay
2d ago

yeah he definitely deserves life since he can't control himself. he's a serious danger to society

Reply
11
Rico Suave
2d ago

Is it the usual suspect who screams everyone else’s life doesn’t matter, only theirs? Yup, it is….

Reply
6
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
1d ago

why don't they have the high school graduation picture of him in the media? Or a picture of him at 10 years old in a hoodie? I am tired of doubles standards people. Very tired.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Triple shooting in Broward under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for clues after three people were critically injured late Sunday night during a triple shooting that resulted in the closure of Interstate 95 and massive traffic gridlock.The victims, who were not identified but said to be in their 30s, were taken for treatment to a local hospital, where they were initially listed in critical condition.Police have not said if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.Police closed several lanes of I-95 as they searched for clues.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized

TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
TAMARAC, FL
margatetalk.com

2 Arrested Amid Violence at Margate Fair as Police Shut Event Down Early

Numerous fights and gunfire plagued the Margate Fair Thursday night and forced police to shut the event down early—the latest instance of bullets flying at the fairgrounds, authorities said. Margate Police officers arrested two people amid the violence: Ronteesha Pughsley, 20, was charged with battery on a law enforcement...
MARGATE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say

A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
MIRAMAR, FL
margatetalk.com

Woman Whose Margate Parents Lost $99k in Scam Faces Another Tragedy

A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead in Florida City trailer fire

MIAMI -- A Florida City trailer fire erupted early Sunday morning at SW 344 St. and 187 Ave. Homicide detectives confirm one fatality and two others have been hospitalized.It is currently unknown if this fire impacted other structures. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Margate police search for missing, endangered teen

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning. Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m. Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt...
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy