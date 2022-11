TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pairings are now set for the 23rd annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic happening at Terre Haute North High School from December 26th until the 29th. Game 1: Linton vs Parke Heritage Game 2: Marshall vs West Vigo Game 3: Greencastle vs Northview Game 4: Casey-Westfield vs Sullivan Game 5: […]

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO