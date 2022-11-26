ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bakersfield Californian

Boston 130, Washington 121

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79

Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
CHENEY, WA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT

Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66

MURRAY ST. (3-3) Burns 5-8 1-1 11, J.Smith 8-16 0-1 17, K.White 3-9 2-2 9, Perry 8-19 3-4 22, Wood 1-8 2-2 5, Moore 1-5 0-1 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 8-11 66. CHATTANOOGA (3-3) Stephens 9-17 5-6 27, Caldwell 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson...
VISTA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Californian

MERCER 60, FAIRFIELD 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Hurtado 1-2, Robertson 1-2, Jones 0-1, T.Grant 0-1, Walker 0-1, Zanoni 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Craig, Hurtado). Turnovers: 12 (Craig 3, Walker 3, Hurtado 2, Jones, Robertson, T.Grant, Zanoni). Steals: 6 (Robertson 2, T.Grant 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Bakersfield Californian

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT

Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 14:32. Las_Abdullah 18 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:24. Las_Hollins 36 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:02. Las_Jacobs 30 run (Carlson kick), 8:29. Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:21. Las_FG Carlson 36, :10. Third Quarter. Sea_Walker 14 run (Myers kick), 11:46. Las_FG Carlson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston Globe

Princeton earns 56-54 win over Northeastern

LONDON (AP) — Ryan Langborg’s 17 points helped Princeton defeat Northeastern 56-54 on Saturday. Langborg also added six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (4-2). Tosan Evbuomwan shot 5 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Xaivian Lee was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston College squeezes out win over cold-shooting Rhode Island

Defense was the key ingredient in Boston College's 53-49 victory over visiting Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Jaeden Zackery tossed in a team-high 16 points for Boston College, which held Rhode Island to 30.5 percent shooting from the floor (18 of 59). The Rams were 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Scorebook Live

Grimsley tops out Hough in triple OT

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – Sophomore kicker Jackson Henry calmly booted a 20-yard field, in the third overtime, to lift the Grimsley Whirlies to a thrilling, 40-37, victory over Hough in a quarterfinal round game of the South Carolina 4A state playoffs, Friday night. Grimsley (14-0) survived an ...
GREENSBORO, NC

