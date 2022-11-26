ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh001—1 First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 6 (Matthews, Jarnkrok), 0:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holmberg 2 (Marner), 9:55. 3, Toronto, Nylander 12 (Matthews, Bunting), 10:50. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rakell 9 (Crosby, Guentzel), 11:38. 5, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Bunting), 14:36. Shots on Goal_Toronto 17-10-14_41. Pittsburgh 5-10-11_26. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025

This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
NHL

NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks

Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago

Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona

Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
TEMPE, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT

Sea_Walker 12 run (Myers kick), 14:32. Drive: 2 plays, 12 yards, 00:13. Key Play: Diggs 24 interception return to Las Vegas 12. Seattle 7, Las Vegas 0. Las_Abdullah 18 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:24. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Carr 12 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-7; Carr 11 pass to Moreau; Carr 20 pass to Hollins on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Seattle 7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

New Jersey122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 10 (Hamilton, Mercer), 9:04 (pp). Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hughes 9, 5:59. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 10 (Mercer, Graves), 9:19. Third Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 11 (Haula), 9:51. 5, Washington, Carlson 6 (Strome, Johansson), 11:38 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 4 (Siegenthaler,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 27

* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRQE News 13

Players with the most penalty minutes in NHL history

(STACKER) – The NHL is one of the last professional sports leagues that tolerates fighting, and its history of players throwing punches in the league goes back at least a century. According to Forbes, there were 2,842 NHL games with a fight from 2010-19—about one-fifth of all games. OLBG researched the National Hockey League’s all-time leaders in […]
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Won by Losing Kotkaniemi

It’s been nearly 18 months since Jesperi Kotkaniemi chose to sign an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, there has been speculation as to why he would choose to leave, and if the Montreal Canadiens, then under the helm of former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin, made the right choice in not matching.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC

