Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Pittsburgh001—1 First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 6 (Matthews, Jarnkrok), 0:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holmberg 2 (Marner), 9:55. 3, Toronto, Nylander 12 (Matthews, Bunting), 10:50. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rakell 9 (Crosby, Guentzel), 11:38. 5, Toronto, Matthews 10 (Bunting), 14:36. Shots on Goal_Toronto 17-10-14_41. Pittsburgh 5-10-11_26. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Pittsburgh...
3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025
This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago
Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
New Jersey122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 10 (Hamilton, Mercer), 9:04 (pp). Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hughes 9, 5:59. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 10 (Mercer, Graves), 9:19. Third Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 11 (Haula), 9:51. 5, Washington, Carlson 6 (Strome, Johansson), 11:38 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 4 (Siegenthaler,...
NHL Morning Skate for November 27
* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
Players with the most penalty minutes in NHL history
(STACKER) – The NHL is one of the last professional sports leagues that tolerates fighting, and its history of players throwing punches in the league goes back at least a century. According to Forbes, there were 2,842 NHL games with a fight from 2010-19—about one-fifth of all games. OLBG researched the National Hockey League’s all-time leaders in […]
Canadiens Won by Losing Kotkaniemi
It’s been nearly 18 months since Jesperi Kotkaniemi chose to sign an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, there has been speculation as to why he would choose to leave, and if the Montreal Canadiens, then under the helm of former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin, made the right choice in not matching.
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
Ex-Blackhawk Kirby Dach lifts Canadiens in shootout
Kirby Dach scored in the third round of the shootout to give the visiting Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
