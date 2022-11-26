ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT

Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

New Jersey122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 10 (Hamilton, Mercer), 9:04 (pp). Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hughes 9, 5:59. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 10 (Mercer, Graves), 9:19. Third Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 11 (Haula), 9:51. 5, Washington, Carlson 6 (Strome, Johansson), 11:38 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 4 (Siegenthaler,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Duke's Sahmir Hagans Blows Up For Two Scores vs. Wake Forest

Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans had a huge part in the Blue Devils' 34-31 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Hagans finished the game with 8 catches for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Watch the best plays from Hagans great performance brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC basketball against Alabama

The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Sunday afternoon as another tough task awaits them. Just a few days after the Tar Heels fell to Iowa State in an upset, they are back on the court and will face No. 18 Alabama. The Crimson Tide also suffered their first loss of the year on Friday at the hands of UCONN. Now, the two teams meet in the third-place game and hope to avoid a losing streak. For North Carolina, getting a win on Sunday is huge as the schedule gets tough here in the coming weeks. They go on the road to face Indiana on Wednesday and then open up ACC play in early December with games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC-Alabama TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

