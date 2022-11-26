The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Sunday afternoon as another tough task awaits them. Just a few days after the Tar Heels fell to Iowa State in an upset, they are back on the court and will face No. 18 Alabama. The Crimson Tide also suffered their first loss of the year on Friday at the hands of UCONN. Now, the two teams meet in the third-place game and hope to avoid a losing streak. For North Carolina, getting a win on Sunday is huge as the schedule gets tough here in the coming weeks. They go on the road to face Indiana on Wednesday and then open up ACC play in early December with games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC-Alabama TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

