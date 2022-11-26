Read full article on original website
Related
The 4-1-1 on Clemson's loss to South Carolina
Clemson saw its 40-game home winning streak as well as its seven-game winning streak against South Carolina end Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in determining (...)
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
FOX Sports
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Portland, Oregon
North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT
Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Yardbarker
Watch: North Carolina vs. Iowa State Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
North Carolina vs. Iowa State: The Tar Heels met their demise in the Knight Invitational at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones, 70-65. R.J. Davis led the way for the Heels with 15 points and Armando Bacot registered 13 points and 9 boards for UNC.
Clemson Turns Attention to North Carolina Team Full of 'Dynamic Playmakers'
Dabo Swinney gives an early preview of the ACC Championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
New Jersey122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 10 (Hamilton, Mercer), 9:04 (pp). Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hughes 9, 5:59. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 10 (Mercer, Graves), 9:19. Third Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 11 (Haula), 9:51. 5, Washington, Carlson 6 (Strome, Johansson), 11:38 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 4 (Siegenthaler,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Duke's Sahmir Hagans Blows Up For Two Scores vs. Wake Forest
Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans had a huge part in the Blue Devils' 34-31 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Hagans finished the game with 8 catches for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Watch the best plays from Hagans great performance brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.
Vote now: Who should be SBLIve’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 23-25)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week of Nov. 23-25 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 2. Doug ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
How to watch UNC basketball against Alabama
The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Sunday afternoon as another tough task awaits them. Just a few days after the Tar Heels fell to Iowa State in an upset, they are back on the court and will face No. 18 Alabama. The Crimson Tide also suffered their first loss of the year on Friday at the hands of UCONN. Now, the two teams meet in the third-place game and hope to avoid a losing streak. For North Carolina, getting a win on Sunday is huge as the schedule gets tough here in the coming weeks. They go on the road to face Indiana on Wednesday and then open up ACC play in early December with games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC-Alabama TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
Coveted 2023 CB Khalil Barnes feeling like part of Clemson family
Three-star cornerback Khalil Barnes talks official visit to Clemson.
Comments / 0