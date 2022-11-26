Read full article on original website
Boston 130, Washington 121
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70
Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
MERCER 60, FAIRFIELD 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Hurtado 1-2, Robertson 1-2, Jones 0-1, T.Grant 0-1, Walker 0-1, Zanoni 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Craig, Hurtado). Turnovers: 12 (Craig 3, Walker 3, Hurtado 2, Jones, Robertson, T.Grant, Zanoni). Steals: 6 (Robertson 2, T.Grant 2,...
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT
Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
CHATTANOOGA 69, MURRAY STATE 66
Percentages: FG .388, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Perry 3-9, J.Smith 1-3, K.White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.White, Moore). Turnovers: 6 (Wood 3, K.White 2, Perry). Steals: 4 (J.Smith, Moore, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CHATTANOOGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Stephens369-175-60-113127. Caldwell240-60-02-9150.
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Missouri sophomore WR Dominic Lovett to enter transfer portal
A source confirms to ESPN that Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal and will be eligible to do so as of Dec. 5.
St. Bonaventure takes down Notre Dame in Gotham Classic
Kyrell Luc scored 16 points and hit a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half for St. Bonaventure,
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game
Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Milton, Harris lead 76ers' rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
