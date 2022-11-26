ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT

Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Bakersfield Californian

QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bakersfield Californian

CHATTANOOGA 69, MURRAY STATE 66

Percentages: FG .388, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Perry 3-9, J.Smith 1-3, K.White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.White, Moore). Turnovers: 6 (Wood 3, K.White 2, Perry). Steals: 4 (J.Smith, Moore, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CHATTANOOGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Stephens369-175-60-113127. Caldwell240-60-02-9150.
MURRAY, KY
Bakersfield Californian

NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79

Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
CHENEY, WA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Florida races away from Oregon State with big first half

Trey Bonham scored a game-high 19 points Saturday as Florida coasted past Oregon State 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. The Gators (4-2) led all the way - starting off with a 17-2 bulge and keeping the Beavers at arm's length the rest of the way. They will play Sunday for fifth place in the Legacy event while the Beavers (3-3) will play in the seventh-place game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 130, Washington 121

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Oregon gives impressive effort to hang with No. 12 Michigan State despite a mountain of injuries

With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.
EAST LANSING, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
MEMPHIS, TN

