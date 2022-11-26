Read full article on original website
NO. 18 ALABAMA 103, NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4OT
Percentages: FG .418, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Love 3-11, Black 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bacot 3, Black 3, Nance 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 18 (Bacot 6, Nance 5, Love 4, Davis 2, Johnson). Steals: 12 (Davis 3,...
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
CHATTANOOGA 69, MURRAY STATE 66
Percentages: FG .388, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Perry 3-9, J.Smith 1-3, K.White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.White, Moore). Turnovers: 6 (Wood 3, K.White 2, Perry). Steals: 4 (J.Smith, Moore, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CHATTANOOGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Stephens369-175-60-113127. Caldwell240-60-02-9150.
NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70
Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
Florida races away from Oregon State with big first half
Trey Bonham scored a game-high 19 points Saturday as Florida coasted past Oregon State 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. The Gators (4-2) led all the way - starting off with a 17-2 bulge and keeping the Beavers at arm's length the rest of the way. They will play Sunday for fifth place in the Legacy event while the Beavers (3-3) will play in the seventh-place game.
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
Boston 130, Washington 121
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
TCU upsets No. 25 Iowa, 79-66
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa
Oregon gives impressive effort to hang with No. 12 Michigan State despite a mountain of injuries
With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern
Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Florida
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Florida.
No. 1 North Carolina's loss to unranked Iowa State not as surprising as it looks
The North Carolina Tar Heels haven't looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country so far this season, and it finally showed up in the win-loss column Friday. After struggling to get past the Portland Pilots (4-3) in the first game of the Phil Knight Invitational, No. 1 North Carolina (5-1) fell 70-65 to unranked Iowa State (5-0).
