With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO