Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned

ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
NCN Football Rankings - Nov 28

NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its final rankings for the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively. NCN's rankings are released every Sunday. RANK - TEAM -...
No. 1 Stratton runs away with championship game win over No. 2 Fleming

PUEBLO – Whether as a part of a co-op or not, the Stratton Eagles have played in the last six 6-man football state championships. But in the past three title games, the Eagles have traveled all the way to Pueblo only to finish runner-up each time. For seniors like Alex Cruz, those silver trophies have continued to represent dissatisfying endings – each more frustrating than the last – to otherwise dominant seasons.
