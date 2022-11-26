Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 18 Alabama 103, No. 1 North Carolina 101, 4OT
NORTH CAROLINA (5-2) Black 4-8 0-0 10, Nance 1-4 2-2 4, Bacot 7-12 6-6 20, Davis 8-24 1-2 19, Love 13-36 5-5 34, Johnson 4-5 2-2 10, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-1 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 18-20 101. ALABAMA (6-1) Clowney...
Bakersfield Californian
Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66
MURRAY ST. (3-3) Burns 5-8 1-1 11, J.Smith 8-16 0-1 17, K.White 3-9 2-2 9, Perry 8-19 3-4 22, Wood 1-8 2-2 5, Moore 1-5 0-1 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 8-11 66. CHATTANOOGA (3-3) Stephens 9-17 5-6 27, Caldwell 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson...
Bakersfield Californian
MERCER 60, FAIRFIELD 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Hurtado 1-2, Robertson 1-2, Jones 0-1, T.Grant 0-1, Walker 0-1, Zanoni 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Craig, Hurtado). Turnovers: 12 (Craig 3, Walker 3, Hurtado 2, Jones, Robertson, T.Grant, Zanoni). Steals: 6 (Robertson 2, T.Grant 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 130, Washington 121
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
Bakersfield Californian
NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70
Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
Yardbarker
Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate
Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 68-53 victory over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Friday in Columbia, S.C. Jackson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season
A newly formed ACC/SEC men's and women's basketball challenge tournament will kick off during the 2023-24 season, ending the ACC/Big Ten and SEC/Big Ten Challenges.
Bakersfield Californian
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game
Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Sources: Western Michigan won't retain coach Tim Lester
Sources tell ESPN that Western Michigan is parting ways with football coach Tim Lester after six seasons.
Bakersfield Californian
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Yardbarker
Boston College squeezes out win over cold-shooting Rhode Island
Defense was the key ingredient in Boston College's 53-49 victory over visiting Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Jaeden Zackery tossed in a team-high 16 points for Boston College, which held Rhode Island to 30.5 percent shooting from the floor (18 of 59). The Rams were 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
WSLS
Appomattox wins Region 2C Championship with 38-34 win over Glenvar
GLENVAR, Va. – In only their fourth meeting ever in the Region 2C final, Appomattox beat Glenvar 38-34 to win the title. It was defensive plays in the end that sent the Raiders to victory. “Coach Costello did a great job defensively putting a defense in that would keep...
Yardbarker
Georgia bids to rebound vs. East Tennessee State
The Georgia Bulldogs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers will each be looking for a bounce-back win when they meet on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Georgia (4-2) is coming off an 87-73 loss to UAB in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buccaneers (3-3) have dropped two straight and three of their past four after falling 74-70 to visiting Appalachian State on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Cameron Hildreth's triple-double leads Wake Forest over Hampton
Cameron Hildreth posted a triple-double and Damari Monsanto scored 20 points as Wake Forest overwhelmed visiting Hampton 97-70 on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hildreth tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Monsanto made six 3-pointers and Tyree Appleby and Andrew...
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech staves off upset bid from Charleston Southern
Justyn Mutts finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Virginia Tech withstood a determined challenge from Charleston Southern in a 69-64 victory Friday night in Blacksburg, Va. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points and Darius Maddox added 12 as the Hokies (6-1) survived a game that was close...
Spear scores 30 in Wake Forest 76-61 victory over Coastal Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Behind a season-high 30 points from junior guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team remained unbeaten at home, defeating Coastal Carolina, 76-61, Sunday evening at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs (4-3, 0-1 ACC) used a strong defensive effort and efficient three-point...
Comments / 0