Maryland State

Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79

Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
CHENEY, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 18 Alabama 103, No. 1 North Carolina 101, 4OT

NORTH CAROLINA (5-2) Black 4-8 0-0 10, Nance 1-4 2-2 4, Bacot 7-12 6-6 20, Davis 8-24 1-2 19, Love 13-36 5-5 34, Johnson 4-5 2-2 10, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-1 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 18-20 101. ALABAMA (6-1) Clowney...
RALEIGH, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66

MURRAY ST. (3-3) Burns 5-8 1-1 11, J.Smith 8-16 0-1 17, K.White 3-9 2-2 9, Perry 8-19 3-4 22, Wood 1-8 2-2 5, Moore 1-5 0-1 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 8-11 66. CHATTANOOGA (3-3) Stephens 9-17 5-6 27, Caldwell 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson...
VISTA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

MERCER 60, FAIRFIELD 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Hurtado 1-2, Robertson 1-2, Jones 0-1, T.Grant 0-1, Walker 0-1, Zanoni 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Craig, Hurtado). Turnovers: 12 (Craig 3, Walker 3, Hurtado 2, Jones, Robertson, T.Grant, Zanoni). Steals: 6 (Robertson 2, T.Grant 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 130, Washington 121

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate

Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 68-53 victory over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Friday in Columbia, S.C. Jackson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
Bakersfield Californian

Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Yardbarker

Boston College squeezes out win over cold-shooting Rhode Island

Defense was the key ingredient in Boston College's 53-49 victory over visiting Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Jaeden Zackery tossed in a team-high 16 points for Boston College, which held Rhode Island to 30.5 percent shooting from the floor (18 of 59). The Rams were 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Yardbarker

Georgia bids to rebound vs. East Tennessee State

The Georgia Bulldogs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers will each be looking for a bounce-back win when they meet on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Georgia (4-2) is coming off an 87-73 loss to UAB in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buccaneers (3-3) have dropped two straight and three of their past four after falling 74-70 to visiting Appalachian State on Wednesday.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Cameron Hildreth's triple-double leads Wake Forest over Hampton

Cameron Hildreth posted a triple-double and Damari Monsanto scored 20 points as Wake Forest overwhelmed visiting Hampton 97-70 on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hildreth tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Monsanto made six 3-pointers and Tyree Appleby and Andrew...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Yardbarker

Virginia Tech staves off upset bid from Charleston Southern

Justyn Mutts finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Virginia Tech withstood a determined challenge from Charleston Southern in a 69-64 victory Friday night in Blacksburg, Va. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points and Darius Maddox added 12 as the Hokies (6-1) survived a game that was close...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Spear scores 30 in Wake Forest 76-61 victory over Coastal Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Behind a season-high 30 points from junior guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team remained unbeaten at home, defeating Coastal Carolina, 76-61, Sunday evening at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs (4-3, 0-1 ACC) used a strong defensive effort and efficient three-point...
CONWAY, SC

