The Georgia Bulldogs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers will each be looking for a bounce-back win when they meet on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Georgia (4-2) is coming off an 87-73 loss to UAB in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buccaneers (3-3) have dropped two straight and three of their past four after falling 74-70 to visiting Appalachian State on Wednesday.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO