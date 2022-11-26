ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

Welcome to Jim Harbaugh's previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football's food chain. If you can't win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second...
NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
No. 18 Alabama 103, No. 1 North Carolina 101, 4OT

NORTH CAROLINA (5-2) Black 4-8 0-0 10, Nance 1-4 2-2 4, Bacot 7-12 6-6 20, Davis 8-24 1-2 19, Love 13-36 5-5 34, Johnson 4-5 2-2 10, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-1 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 18-20 101. ALABAMA (6-1) Clowney...
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79

Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13

It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66

MURRAY ST. (3-3) Burns 5-8 1-1 11, J.Smith 8-16 0-1 17, K.White 3-9 2-2 9, Perry 8-19 3-4 22, Wood 1-8 2-2 5, Moore 1-5 0-1 2, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 8-11 66. CHATTANOOGA (3-3) Stephens 9-17 5-6 27, Caldwell 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson...
Clark leads No. 9 Iowa in 73-59 win over Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power No. 9 Iowa to a 73-59 win over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday night. Monika Czinano added 17 points and McKenna Warnock contributed 12...
